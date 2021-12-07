GreenerHome to Help Fight Hunger for 22 Million Children in America

Through their program BUY A PEEL, GIVE A MEAL™, the small business aims to donate a portion of their earnings to support children in America who live in food-insecure homes that are suffering from malnutrition, starvation, and hunger.

—

GreenerHome, is a business that sells a variety of pizza peels that are made from different types of materials for moms that prefer to make their pizzas from scratch.

Their best-selling product is the Metal Pizza Peel that is made from 100% food-grade stainless steel and is rust-free, adjustable, lightweight, and easy to clean.

“This is a great stainless steel pizza peel. I didn’t want aluminum and was looking for something sturdy with a foldable handle. We are very pleased with the quality. Even though it’s stainless steel, it is not too heavy. The foldable handle is very sturdy. Super pleased with this purchase because we make a lot of pizzas and have already used this many times since we purchased it and the quality really stands up. This would be a great gift too!” reviewed by their customer.

GreenerHome’s pizza paddle for grilling is non-toxic, the perfect choice for home and the environment. Users can flour the peel with semolina, cornmeal, or any flour of choice for a non-stick pizza peel. Moreover, it has a long and foldable handle which makes this 12-inch pizza peel the perfect pizza paddles for oven and transferring pizza, bread, and other pastries in and out of the oven or a grill.

The founder of GreenerHome, Lydia, aims to inspire busy moms who love home cooking and baking to create a home that leads to strong, resilient, and happy families. She believes that to have strong and healthy children one can achieve it by preparing home-cooked meals, rather than relying on takeout.

“Our brand philosophy is to champion sustainability through natural living, promote healthy food choices, and use eco-friendly products. Armed with this mindset, we can teach our children about living a healthy lifestyle and leaving the planet better for the next generation,” said Lydia.

In the United States, more than 22 million children only get meals from school lunches, and many go without food during the summer when schools are out. Thus, Linda envisions forming partnerships with schools and communities to provide food to food-insecure homes and help the children to reach their full potential.

Through BUY A PEEL, GIVE A MEAL™, a portion of their sales are given directly to partner organizations across America, working with lean and mobile charities helps reach recipients faster.

