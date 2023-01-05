GreenGeeks Launches Singapore Data Center Location to Service the Asia-Pacific Region

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenGeeks, a leading green energy web hosting platform, today announced the launch of its newest data center location in Singapore. The new location will service customers within the Asia-Pacific region and be the fourth data center location available to customers, in addition to existing locations in Chicago, Montreal and Amsterdam.

The Singapore location will provide all of the same services as GreenGeeks' other locations, including WordPress hosting, shared hosting, reseller hosting and VPS hosting packages. All services are backed by 24/7 support.

"We are proud to carry on our commitment of providing reliable green energy web hosting solutions by expanding our reach into this part of the world," said Kaumil Patel, COO of GreenGeeks. "Our goal is to make sure that no matter where you are located in the world, customers have access to fast page loading speeds and reliable performance when it comes time for you to host your website or application."

The new location will mean faster response times and improved overall performance for customers located in the Asia-pacific region as compared to other locations in North America and Europe.

GreenGeeks looks forward to serving their current customers in the Asia-Pacific region better with their new expanded services thanks to their new Singapore data center location.

