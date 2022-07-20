Greenland Launches Lithium Powered GEL-5000 Electric Front Loader

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company") today announced availability of its latest electric industrial vehicle, the GEL-5000, under the Company's new clean industrial heavy equipment brand, HEVI (www.gethevi.com).

The new GEL-5000 is a 5.0 ton rated load all-electric lithium wheeled front loader that boasts strong power, approximately 40,000 pounds operating weight and increased payload options, making it a clean, green industrial vehicle with a rapid 2 hour charge time and 9 hours of operation time per charge. With a long list of sustainability, performance, comfort, maintenance and safety features, the new GEL-5000 all electric front loader is ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage. It is perfect for on-site applications in industries ranging from agriculture, urban construction to waste management and property management. Customers can learn more about the new GEL-5000 Industrial Electric Loader or schedule a demo at www.gethevi.com.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "We are really proud of our GEL-5000, which builds upon our impressive track record of innovation. We are focused on developing the sleek, powerful, industrial electric vehicles customers want, while improving working conditions for operators and significantly reducing the cost of ownership. Our GEL-5000 once again raises the bar on what is possible, with extensive new advantages for operators, simple maintenance, zero operating emissions, and an enhanced operator experience. Most importantly, our GEL-5000 does all of this and is good for the environment without sacrificing performance."

GEL-5000 Specifications Load Capacity 5000 kg / 11,023 lbs Operating Weight 18,000 kg / 39,683 lbs Battery Capacity 282 kWh Battery Voltage 618.24 V Operation Time 9 hours Steering Angle ± 35° Charging time 90KW input 3 hours Charging time 60KW input 5 hours Max. Dumping Height (at angle of 45º) 11.8 ft / 3,600 mm Max. Dumping Distance (at angle of 45º) 2.79 ft / 850 mm Electric Drive Motor (Rated Power) 120 kW / 160.9 hp Electric Working Motor (Rated Power) 90 kW/120.6 hp Maximum Travel Speed 36 km/h / 22.37 mph Bucket width 3,016 mm / 9'11" Bucket capacity 3.0 m^3 / 3.9 yd^3 Battery Type LiFePo4 AC Built in AC unit

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI, its new clean electric industrial heavy equipment division.

