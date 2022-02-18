Greenland to Present at Aegis Capital's Virtual Investor Conference

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will present at Aegis Capital Corp.'s Virtual Conference on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Greenland's CEO Mr. Raymond Wang will host a group presentation for institutional investors at 3:00 PM Eastern Time on Friday, February 25, 2022, with a webcast available by clicking here or by going to the Calendar section of the Company's Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com .

