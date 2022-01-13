Greenland to Present at the Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Virtual Conference

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will present at Baird's upcoming 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Greenland's CEO Mr. Raymond Wang will host a group presentation for institutional investors from 8:30 to 9:00 AM Eastern Time followed by 1x1 meetings. Investors interested in participating in the group meeting or in a 1x1 meeting with Greenland's management can register with Baird using bairdconferences@rwbaird.com.

