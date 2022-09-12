GREENTECH FESTIVAL comes to Asia

BERLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the resounding success of the GREENTECH FESTIVAL (GTF), which took place at the former Tegel Airport (TXL) in Berlin in June 2022, GTF founders are pleased to announce the launch of GREENTECH FESTIVAL in Singapore this year. The event, from November 17-18, will be held at the Gardens by the Bay.

GREENTECH FESTIVAL, a global platform that aims to foster innovative green technologies for a sustainable future, saw a record-breaking number of more than 200 exhibitors and over 13,000 visitors in Berlin. For its first ever Singapore edition, GTF will host a smaller spin-off event which preserves some essential elements of the festival: the Green Awards, the GTF Conference and the GTF Exhibition showcasing some of the latest sustainable innovations.

Nico Rosberg, the co-founder of GTF and former motorsports racing driver, said "I am very excited for GREENTECH FESTIVAL's move to Singapore. The country is one of the most memorable race destinations in my F1 career, where I won the inaugural Singapore night race. Now it's time for us to support Singapore and help to catalyze change for this metropolis in Asia. The GREENTECH FESTIVAL is fully committed to showing the best sustainability innovations and technologies, as well as bringing some of our partners like Audi, Lufthansa and Siemens to Singapore."

Marco Voigt, the co-founder of GTF, is equally excited to bring the show to Singapore, and mentioned that Singapore has proven to be the best destination for Green Technologies and Sustainable businesses ideas in Asia. Singapore's noteworthy initiatives include concrete whole-of-nation sustainability targets under the Singapore Green Plan 2030; world-class water treatment NEWater technologies; and iconic and sustainable projects including Gardens by the Bay, which employs energy-efficient solutions to reduce energy consumption. Singapore is well-positioned to demonstrate how harnessing new technologies and innovations can help preserve our planet.

"Our Singapore edition will focus on sustainable city planning and green building technologies - areas in which Singapore is already paving the way for Asia through initiatives like the Green Mark scheme for buildings. The GTF team is fully committed to bringing the show to Singapore and establishing an equally important show in Asia. GTF shows a long-term commitment in each region of the world. Together with our editions in Berlin, New York City and London, we feel Singapore is a very important addition to mark on the map for GTF", added Voigt.

The GREENTECH FESTIVAL in Singapore will host the renowned GTF AWARDS on November 17, followed by a high-level C-suite conference on November 18 at Gardens by the Bay, to discuss the latest issues and trends for sustainable building & city planning. This will be followed by workshops in other locations in Singapore. The organisers expect more than 40 high-level speakers, as well as 1500 delegates at Gardens by the Bay.

Judith Kuehn, GTF CEO, said: "We are very happy to bring GTF to Singapore, in a move that will enable us to learn more about how we can support Singapore and the region on their sustainability journey. Singapore, with its 2030 Green Plan targets, is a regional leader in Sustainability practices, and is therefore our ideal country partner to drive greater positive change in Asia. Our GTF AWARDS are a very prestigious award for the industry, and we are proud to present some of these awards in Singapore. We look forward to hosting pertinent discussions around the core of Green Technologies, such as Green Business, Sustainable Lifestyle, Green Building Technologies & City Planning. The programme will include plenty of networking opportunities and some workshops. At the same time, we warmly invite students to the festival to explore the products and new businesses. We are very happy to be supported by our local event partner, Expos Asia and its founder Bjoern Kempe, who is also living in Berlin, and his long-term partners Rosalind Ng and Daniel Chua. GTF feels the strong support from our partners and sponsors so many of the existing partners have decided right away to follow us to Singapore."

Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibitions & Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board, said: "GTF's decision to host the inaugural Asian edition of the GREENTECH FESTIVAL in Singapore demonstrates their confidence in Singapore as a choice place to meet and accelerate global change for a more sustainable future. The festival is also timely and aligned with Singapore's own sustainability goals. We look forward to hosting many productive discussions to bring the potential of green technologies to fruition."

Mark the date: November 17-18, 2022

Ticket sales will commence from 1 October 2022 from the GTF Singapore website https://singapore.greentechfestival.com/

About

The GREENTECH FESTIVAL (GTF) by founders Sven Krüger, Nico Rosberg and Marco Voigt, is the largest sustainability festival in Europe. The Festival consists of the GTF EXHIBITION, GTF CONFERENCE and GREEN AWARDS, with more than 200 exhibitors in the exhibition, a variety of panels and keynotes at the conference and, as a highlight, the awards, which honor the most progressive projects worldwide in an exclusive evening event.

Now is the time: We must radically reinterpret the way we live and do business. Now. This is the only way we can enable a future for people and the environment on this planet. Together for transformative change: during the GREENTECH FESTIVAL in Berlin, everyone who wants to make a difference came together. From June 22-24, 2022, the GTF became a venue for innovation, inspiration and ideas, creating a place where green technologies are presented, discussed and awarded - to show what it means to act in a more resource-efficient way, to strive for a better future and to live up to our ethical obligations. From now on, this will happen in more places throughout the year. The GREENTECH FESTIVAL kicked off its world tour last November in London and will take place in New York, London and Singapore in 2022. Let's celebrate change all over the planet - because this planet needs change.

For more details please visit : https://singapore.greentechfestival.com/