Greg Satterfield of Crux Commercial Partners Closes Three Deals within 60 Days of His Arrival

Greg Satterfield secured three financing deals at Crux Commercial Partners within 60 days of joining, highlighting his impact in commercial real estate finance. These transactions in Kansas City, Auburn, and Seattle demonstrate the firm's strength and Satterfield's quick contribution to its growth and client achievements.

—

Greg Satterfield, a seasoned professional in commercial real estate finance, recently joined Crux Commercial Partners and swiftly closed three significant financing deals within his first two months after having spent 26 years in Commercial Real Estate banking leadership.

These transactions, located in Kansas City, Missouri; Auburn, Washington; and Seattle, Washington, highlight Satterfield's deep expertise, innovative approach, and versatility in the commercial real estate finance industry.

His ability to masterfully navigate diverse financing landscapes underlines his acumen and significant impact on Crux Commercial Partners' growth and client success.

The Closed Deals:

Retail Center Acquisition in Kansas City, Missouri: A strategic $6.8 million loan facilitated the acquisition of a retail center, featuring a 15-year term with 30-year amortization, and an anchor tenant with three years left on the lease.



Multifamily Refinance in Auburn, Washington: Satterfield secured a loan for the refinance of a multifamily property, demonstrating his ability to support residential growth and stability.



Religious Institution Acquisition in Seattle, Washington: A $2,125,000 loan enabled the acquisition of a religious institution, highlighting Satterfield's versatility in handling diverse commercial real estate transactions.





Jacob Wilson, Partner at Crux Commercial Partners, commended Satterfield's seamless transition and immediate contribution. "Greg chose Crux Commercial Partners for our culture, comprehensive support, and tools, which allowed him to start closing loans quickly. His move from a banker with 26 years of experience to a mortgage broker has surpassed expectations, proving his ability to efficiently transition and the value of Crux Commercial Partners’ tools, resources, and support process," Wilson stated.

These transactions not only demonstrate Crux Commercial Partners' ability to manage significant deals but also the importance of specialized guidance in today's dynamic commercial real estate market. With Satterfield on the leadership team, Crux anticipates further expansion, drawing on a rich foundation of experience, expertise, and operational efficiency.

﻿﻿



About the company: Crux Commercial Partners is a boutique commercial real estate finance firm renowned for its execution, integrity, and efficiency. Specializing in comprehensive lending solutions across various sectors, the firm excels in closing challenging deals. For more information, visit https://www.cruxcre.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: Greg Satterfield

Email: Send Email

Organization: Crux Commercial Partners

Address: 732 Broadway Suite #301, Tacoma, WA 98402

Phone: 253.677.9252

Website: http://www.cruxcre.com/



Release ID: 89123621

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.