Greython Construction Selected for AvalonBay Unit Renovation in Southern California

Greython Construction is proud to announce that we have been selected by AvalonBay Communities to act as the sole vendor for the apartment renovations throughout their 55-property portfolio in Southern California.

(NYSE: AVB) to act as the sole vendor for the apartment renovations throughout their 55-property portfolio in Southern California. The negotiated contract will include communities in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, and Ventura counties. In addition, the renovation program will include all AvalonBay Communities-branded apartments, including AVA, Eaves, and Avalon brands. The first community in the program will be Eaves Mission Viejo in Orange County. Located in one of the premier places in Orange County, near the 405- and 5-Freeways, as well as Toll Road 73. Just minutes from Eaves Mission Viejo are a wealth of entertainment and attractions such as The Shops at Mission Viejo, Kaleidoscope Courtyards and The Mission Viejo Mall. The scope of work will include cabinet, countertop, plumbing fixtures, flooring, and appliance upgrades in addition to new paint.

With offices in Los Angeles and San Diego California, New York City, New York, and Mystic, Connecticut, Greython Construction is a national construction management and general construction firm. With extensive experience in the multi-family residential, hospitality, residential, restaurant, industrial and commercial construction markets, Greython Construction’s nationally recognized projects have won numerous awards because of our attention to detail, appreciation for design, exemplary quality, and a belief that communication is the key to translating a blueprint into reality.

