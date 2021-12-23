Greython Viceroy Sugar Beach Resort Expansion and Renovation Phase II Completion

Greython Construction is proud to announce the successful completion of the Phase II Viceroy Sugar Beach Resort Expansion and Renovation project in St Lucia, West Indies.

Greython Construction is proud to announce the successful completion of the Phase II Viceroy Sugar Beach Resort Expansion and Renovation project in St Lucia, West Indies. Despite challenges which included hurricane damage incurred during the project construction, government mandated Covid-19 island wide curfews and travel restrictions, as well as global logistic logjams, the fast-track project was completed below budget, on time, and delivered in less than five months.

Phase 2 scope included:

• New ground-up fitness, spa and wellness facility

• Four new beachside villas, each with private pools

• New 3,850 sf bayside kitchen building inclusive of all new kitchen equipment and facilities

• Complete renovation of the Bayside Restaurant and Bar

• Reconstruction of the Jalousie Bar and Grill including all new kitchen equipment

• New events lawn area

• New pool deck and poolside cabanas

• Renovations to the Great Room Restaurant and Palm Court Bar

• Spa and therapy room renovations

• New covered walkways

• Facility and infrastructure upgrades

• MEP improvements

Greython acted as pre-construction and construction manager on Phase I of this project as well, which included adding resort amenities, upgrading the current facilities, completing extensive infrastructure improvements, restaurant renovations and adding additional hotel villas.

Sugar Beach has been recognized as one of the Top 40 Resorts/Hotels in the Caribbean by Condé Nast Traveler, the US News & World Report and Fodor’s Travel. Greython Construction is honored to continue to partner with this iconic brand.

Greython Construction is pleased to support hospitality construction, hospitality renovation and hospitality retrofitting in the Caribbean and throughout the United States. For more information visit greython.com.

Greyton Construction is a building contractor specializing in hospitality, retail, restaurants, industrial and multifamily residential projects.

Greython Construction company is a national builder that provides general contracting, construction management, and owner’s representative services for a broad range of clients worldwide.

