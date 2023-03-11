Grief to Gratitude to Greatness Coach, Susan, Shares Her Story of Resilience in the Best-Selling Book Unstoppable

Certified Grief Educator Susan Kommor offers a 3-step coaching program to help professional moms navigate through divorce, grief, and loss. Her program aims to educate and empower women to rise above their circumstances, transform their lives and businesses, and become the best versions of themselves.

Grief can cause hopelessness and despair, but it can also inspire growth and resilience. Susan, a Certified Grief Educator, knows this firsthand. In the book Unstoppable, she shares her story of resilience and personal growth in the face of grief and loss. Susan believes that sharing her story can help her reach and serve more women going through divorce, who may feel hurt, powerless, alone, and stuck.

"I am on a mission to impact the lives of other professional Moms going through divorce, to guide them as they take on the role of Head of Household, and to help them take charge of their financial future and raise strong and confident children," Susan said.

Becoming a best-selling author has been an exciting and fulfilling experience for Susan. It has brought a sense of accomplishment personally, and has opened doors of opportunities professionally to serve others around the globe. It has elevated her visibility so she can now make a bigger impact.

The book, “Unstoppable”, hit “Best Seller” status within hours of its release and achieved the Number 1 spot in 28 categories globally.

"My intention is to attract the person I used to be with my Unstoppable! story so that I might inspire and transform their life through my services and my coaching," Susan said.

As a Grief to Gratitude to Greatness Coach, Susan offers a 3-step coaching program to give her clients grief support and then guide them into their new chapter of life. Susan then guides her clients on how to grieve in a unique way, how an attitude of gratitude has the power to bring hope and enhance happiness, and how to take steps to move towards their greatness, become the best version of themselves, and live life to its fullest.

Susan's coaching program helps others to address and acknowledge their grief, and then to move forward in their new role as Head of Household. She is on a mission to educate and empower women to rise above outdated beliefs that create limitations based on age and past circumstances, and to elevate their lives and their businesses to the next level while navigating through loss and grief.

"Grief is not something you 'fix' or 'cure.' We live in a grief avoidance society, even though we all experience grief. Grief happens to all of us. It is more of an awareness issue. Education and starting conversations about grief will help to normalize grief," Susan said.

Susan offers one-on-one coaching as well as educational workshops. She knows that grief is mostly misunderstood, and she believes that the time is now to open conversations about grief and support those in grief to help them move forward and live life fully.

"By shifting their perspective to one of hope and optimism. To encourage them to keep going through the adversities and challenges," Susan said.

Susan's tip for women to become unstoppable? "Have a vision of what you want to achieve, and then get into the feeling as if you have already achieved it. How does that feel? Are you proud of yourself for overcoming your doubts and all the obstacles, adversities, and challenges in your way? Hold onto that feeling and allow your vision to pull you forward. You now know that it is all possible," she says.

Her ultimate tip: Extraordinary success is achievable when the focus is on what's possible and not on the past or current circumstances. Keep the vision. Keep the focus. And most importantly, keep moving forward.

