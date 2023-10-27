Grimaldi Alliance expands into Canada with 'Lotz & Company' law firm

MILAN, Italy, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grimaldi Alliance has announced its expansion into Canada through the partnership with Lotz & Company, a prestigious and dynamic boutique law firm with a strong business orientation, driven by its founder and Managing Partner, Jonathan Lotz. Located strategically in Vancouver, the firm boasts a multidisciplinary team with expertise in a wide range of legal sectors, assisting clients with Canadian legal matters. Lotz & Company routinely supports local and international private and public companies in complex commercial transactions, including cross-border deals.



With this latest addition to the network, Grimaldi Alliance strengthens its presence in North America and enhances its relationships with institutions and key stakeholders in Canada and the surrounding region, including the United States. "Joining the Grimaldi Alliance, renowned for its quality and business approach, is an exciting chapter in the growth and development of Lotz & Company," said Jonathan Lotz, the founder of Lotz & Company. "We look forward to strengthening relations between Italy, Canada, and the rest of the world through the Grimaldi Alliance network," he added.

"We are proud to announce the entry of Lotz & Company into the Grimaldi Alliance network at a time of strong relationship building between Italy and Canada. We believe our presence in Canada will be of great support to all clients looking to establish and grow their businesses in a country with great potential. We are among the few international firms present in Mexico, a very important country for the entire region and with significant growth potential. Grimaldi Alliance continues to attract the best professionals thanks to its increasing recognition in international markets, offering clients comprehensive support for their cross-border activities," commented Francesco Sciaudone, Managing Partner of Grimaldi Alliance.

Today, Grimaldi has a presence in Milan, Rome, Bari, Parma, Padua, Naples, Verona, Turin, Treviso, Brussels, London, Lugano, and New York (with approximately 500 professionals) and operates in over 70 jurisdictions around the world with over 2,000 professionals in the following countries: Albania, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Cyprus, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Iraq, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, Mexico, Montenegro, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, Hungary, Uruguay, and the USA. New entries are expected in the coming weeks.

