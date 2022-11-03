GRL signs strategic alliance with Japan Quality Assurance Organization and DSP Research, Inc

Partnership creates a new one-stop service offering for customers in Japan targeting technology-driven opportunities in local and international markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs (GRL), a global leader in engineering services, test automation for digital connectivity and charging, and a provider of international market access services has announced a strategic alliance with one of the world's most respected players in safety testing and certification, the Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA).

The alliance also includes DSP Research, Inc., a JQA group company that is recognized internationally for the inspection and testing of telecommunications and wireless equipment. This positions the organizations to offer customers in Japan a one-stop-shop for electronics testing, certification and market access services.

GRL has provided Japan's electronics manufacturing ecosystem with critical troubleshooting, testing and certification support for more than a decade. Its Yokohama Test Lab offers a wide range of services, including compliance test, process, voltage, temperature (PVT) stress testing and debugging, signal integrity and power integrity verification, and engineering consultation. Leveraging GRL's international presence and perspective, the recently introduced Market Access Services help exporters to address constantly changing, country specific protocol and telecom import requirements and tap into local, regional and global markets.

The JQA's extensive network, which includes labs in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Kyushu, along with DSPR's flagship location in Kobe, puts safety and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing and telecommunications verification close to customers across the country.

As one of its first steps, the alliance is organizing a face-to-face seminar on automotive Ethernet and 5G in November, hosted by all three partners. Other focus areas include safety testing, EMC testing, telecom and wireless testing, high-speed interface testing and certification services, and certification and digital platform services.

"DSPR is proud to be the first Registered Private Body in Japan for telecommunications and radio equipment inspection and testing. We are equally pleased to extend the range and reach of our offering in partnership with a dedicated industry pioneer like GRL," said Nobuhiro Nakanishi, President of DSP Research, Inc.

"This alliance is a major milestone for GRL, JQA and DSPR," said Holger Kunz, President of Worldwide Services of GRL. "The natural synergy between GRL's technical expertise in high-speed interface testing and sophisticated market knowledge, combined with JQA's safety & EMC capabilities, and DSPR's reputation in telecom and wireless testing, will unlock new possibilities. That is great news for Japanese companies targeting technology-driven opportunities in local and international markets, especially those involved in the important consumer electronics and automotive industries."

About JQA

The Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA) specializes in registration services for ISO management systems as well as safety testing and certification for compliance to a variety of standards, both national and international. It began operations in 1957, initially as a designated inspection body under Japan's Export Inspection Law, its work has contributed to the development of Japan's economy by testing and certifying product destined for overseas markets. Built on rich expertise and know-how in testing and certification, the organization has continuously added to our conformity assessment services, while being accredited by relevant authorities – both at home and abroad – so as to meet the varied needs of today's globalized economy. For more information, visit https://www.jqa.jp/about_jqa/index.html.

About Granite River Labs

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, Granite River Labs (GRL) is a leading provider of end-to-end testing, certification and compliance services and related proprietary instrumentation and software solutions to support development and commercialization of sophisticated connected devices. GRL helps engineers solve tough design and validation challenges. GRL was founded with a vision to provide affordable test services to help hardware developers implement digital interface technologies as they become faster, more complex, and more challenging to test. Today, GRL has worked with hundreds of companies supporting the adoption of new and emerging technologies from their worldwide test facilities and R&D centers. GRL's combination of market-leading technical expertise, broad capabilities across connectivity and charging technologies, and intense focus on quality and customer service excellence has led to rapid growth and recognition as the "go to" expert. For more information, visit www.graniteriverlabs.com.