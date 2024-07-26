Groove Funnels Page Builder & High-Conversion Upsell Design App Now Available

Groove announces a new multi-app solution featuring a sales funnel builder, page design app, e-mail marketing solution, and other integrated software.

Groove is now available in an updated version for entrepreneurs, influencers, authors, speakers, business owners, and anyone else looking to create high-conversion sales funnels, optimize SEO campaigns, and create webinars, among others. From an easy sales page builder to fully integrated e-mail marketing features, Groove offers all the resources necessary to optimize any digital campaign - all of them designed to be intuitive and easy to use, says the company.

More details can be found at Groove

The new version combines the functionality of 18 different apps in a single platform available for less than $100 a month, helping users save thousands on professional web design, funnels, e-mail marketing, and other software subscriptions.

A core part of the program is the Groove Funnels app - an accessible way to create conversion-focused sales journeys designed to promote any type of digital product. It includes ready-to-use templates for lead magnets, down-sell and upsell options, e-mail and SMS solutions for funnel follow-ups, and many other features.

GroovePages is an intuitive drag-and-drop page builder that can be used to create custom sales pages using pre-built blocks and without any coding experience. Ideal as an alternative to Kartra, Wix, and SquareSpace, the app automatically optimizes the pages for flawless display across platforms, and its SEO management features allow users easy control over meta titles, descriptions, sitemaps, and more relevant features.

Other essential apps include GrooveSell. a flexible solution for online selling, with upselling and order-bump features, and GrooveMail for anyone interested in an efficient and versatile e-mail marketing app. Video design and membership site tools are also available.

With the latest update, Groove.cm continues to expand its range of high-quality digital solutions for entrepreneurs, affiliate marketers, business owners, and other users - all designed to provide accessible, ready-to-use solutions that can be implemented to a wide range of digital marketing applications.

Interested parties can find more information at Groove

Contact Info:

Name: William Dorcent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Groove Digital, LLC

Address: 102 Northeast 2nd Street #Suite #930, Boca Raton, FL 33432, United States

Phone: +1-800-901-8124

Website: https://groovepages.groovesell.com/a/bZOgNe0feWNq



Release ID: 89136134

