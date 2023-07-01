Groundbreaking Film "The Inside Effects: How the Body Heals Itself" Empowers Viewers to Unlock their Innate Healing Potential

The filmmaker Keith Leon S. made his new documentary film, “The Inside Effects: How the Body Heals Itself' available for free.

—

In a revolutionary exploration of the human body's remarkable capacity for self-healing, "The Inside Effects: How the Body Heals Itself" film emerges as a transformative masterpiece. This thought-provoking documentary offers an invaluable array of practical tools to unleash the healing potential residing within each individual. The film is converging the wisdom of esteemed doctors, pioneering scientists, relentless researchers, and passionate health advocates. With an unwavering commitment to promoting well-being, the film is set to captivate audiences worldwide, as it will be available free of charge for a limited time at www.theINsideeffects.com upon its release on July 8, 2023.



“Audiences will be taken on a journey of discovery as "The Inside Effects" uncovers the science behind the body's remarkable resilience,” said Keith Leon S., visionary filmmaker. “The book and film delve into the captivating realm of human physiology, providing a groundbreaking perspective on the body's innate ability to heal itself.”



Keith Leon S. is a seven-time Award-Winning International bestselling author and book publisher who draws from the collective expertise of renowned medical professionals, health advocates, and experts for the documentary film. The film's comprehensive exploration encompasses a wide range of topics, including the vital role of nutrition, the impact of stress and emotions on health, the significance of mindfulness and meditation, and the potential of alternative therapies. With this knowledge, viewers will gain practical insights and actionable strategies to embark on a transformative path toward optimal well-being. They were joined by a diverse group of contributing stars, including Rollin McCraty, Ph.D., Scientist, psychophysiologist, executive vice president, and research director at HeartMath Institute. Additionally, Kathleen Bobak is a 2x Cancer Thriver and assistant director of the movie Titanic; Kim D’Eramo, DO, an Emergency Medicine Physician and the Founder of the American Institute of MindBody Medicine. The Inside Effects: How the Body Heals Itself movie and book is slated to captivate and inspire audiences when it is released on July 8, 2023. For more information and updates, please visit www.theINsideeffects.com.



"I want everyone to live the best and longest life possible,” said Keith Leon S. “if I am able to bring information that encourages the masses to seek and explore all possibilities into the light, I must do so." Recognizing the importance of accessibility and the urgency of empowering individuals worldwide, "The Inside Effects" will be released free of charge for a limited time. This initiative ensures that as many people as possible can benefit from the invaluable information and life-changing tools presented in the film. Whether one seeks to overcome health challenges, enhance their vitality, or simply deepen their understanding of the body's extraordinary capabilities, "The Inside Effects" promises to be an indispensable resource.



The book launch party, featuring renowned Dr. John F. Demartini, Lynne McTaggart, and JP Sears, promises to be a transformative event that will inspire readers to embark on their empowering journeys. The event is scheduled for July 5th at 4:00 pm Pacific / 7:00 pm Eastern, is a momentous occasion where attendees can connect with the authors and contribute to the book's journey toward becoming a bestseller. Attendees can secure their spot today by registering at https://tinyurl.com/INsideeffectsbooklaunch and being part of this extraordinary celebration where attendees can meet the publisher and film director Keith Leon S. and hear from the authors.



About the Movie:

Directed by visionary filmmaker Keith Leon S., The INside Effects: How the Body Heals Itself film emerges as a transformative masterpiece. Converging the wisdom of esteemed doctors, pioneering scientists, relentless researchers, and passionate health advocates, this thought-provoking documentary offers an invaluable array of practical tools to unleash the healing potential residing within each individual. The film provides valuable and powerful tools for tapping into their body’s healing ability. With an unwavering commitment to promoting well-being, the film is set to captivate audiences worldwide, as it will be available free of charge for a limited time upon its release.



About the Director and Filmmaker:

Keith Leon S., renowned as “The Book Guy," is the driving force behind the INside Effects project. He has been featured on numerous prominent radio and television shows, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and The Jenny McCarthy Show. Recognized by esteemed publications such as Inc. Magazine, LA Weekly, The Huffington Post, and Succeed Magazine, Keith's expertise in publishing and his dedication to empowering individuals are unrivaled. His passion for personal growth is showcased in his previous works, including The Seven Steps to Successful Relationships, co-authored with his wife, Maura, and his best-selling books, Who Do You Think You Are?, Discover the Purpose of Your Life, and Walking With My Angels: A True Story.



Contact Info:

Name: Autumn Carlton

Email: Send Email

Organization: Beyond Belief Publishing

Phone: 310-823-2661

Website: https://theINsideeffects.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/20nX6WNC7rc

Release ID: 89101307

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.