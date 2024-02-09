The Groundbreaking Treatise on Frequencies by Alexandr Korol is Finally Available in English

More than 10 years ago, author Alexandr Korol proposed the theory of frequencies, which holds the answers to most of life's questions. The 80-page treatise explains in great detail facts and events that a person encounters every day but has not found an explanation for.

More than 10 years ago, author Alexandr Korol proposed the theory of frequencies, which holds the answers to most of life's questions: Why people behave the way they do. What is a mood disorder. Why people lie. What drives human thought and action.

At the time, his work, which was freely available for download, caused a sensation. It was a sensation that quickly became very popular and cited because it had answers to the most important questions of everyday life: what one's thoughts, moods, events, circumstances that happen to a person and ones loved ones depend on.

For more than 10 years, the theory has been proven time and again, attracting widespread public attention and bringing the author more than 2 million followers.

The 80-page treatise explains in great detail facts and events that a person encounters every day but has not found an explanation for: what person's thoughts, moods, events, and circumstances depend on. Everything affects a person: music, movies, clothes, people, cities.... Everything around a person sets one's frequency. Frequencies are parallel worlds, they are social layers of society. And all people live in different frequencies.

Frequencies are what one's thoughts, moods, events and circumstances in life depend on. There are low frequencies where there are only difficulties and problems and never-ending issues. And there are high frequencies where there is happiness and success.

One change the frequency. A person can choose the frequency but who determines it. What influences one's frequency the most. Readers will find all this and more in this 80 page treatise. This is an amazing work that turns the concept of life on its head.

This is a game changer for anyone who wants to achieve success in life.

Official website: https://akinformation.com/en/

Treatise on Frequencies, free download: https://akinformation.com/en/AK_Treatise_Frequencies.pdf

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Akinformation/



