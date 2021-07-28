Group-IB becomes the first cybersecurity company to join JTC's Punggol Digital District

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, one of the leading providers of solutions dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, identifying online fraud, investigation of high-tech crimes and intellectual property protection, is honored to announce it has joined JTC's Punggol Digital District, Singapore's smart district that is home to top international players in cybersecurity, blockchain, robotics and smart living solutions. Masterplanned and developed by JTC, a government agency under Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, Punggol Digital District will support the digital economy growth in Singapore and will exemplify the achievements of the city-state's Smart Nation Initiative. At the inaugural PDD: Connecting Smartness event held earlier today, Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Gan Kim Yong announced Group-IB's move into the smart district, along with three other international heavyweights in the digital sectors.



"It's a great honor for me and my company to be part of JTC's Punggol Digital District," commented Group-IB CEO and founder Ilya Sachkov. "I'm sure that today marks a milestone for Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region in general as we're inaugurating a strategic project that will be leading Singapore in the implementation of its Smart Nation Initiative and will stand at the forefront of the region's digital transformation. I feel a special responsibility for this initiative since my company, Group-IB, is the first cybersecurity company to join this smart district and we expect a great journey ahead."



As the first cybersecurity firm to join the initiative, Group-IB will bring to Punggol Digital District the expertise that the company accumulated over nearly two decades of sophisticated cybercrime investigations to contribute to Punggol Digital District's further development. Based on the existing stack of internationally recognized threat hunting technologies, Group-IB will collaborate with the Singapore Institute of Technology to develop and operate a cybersecurity testing facility in the smart district – PDD Cyberpolygon Sandzone. The cyberpolygon is a tool for emulating network infrastructures of any configuration, topology or scale for both theoretical research and practical trials.



It is planned that the platform developed and operated by Group-IB's leading DFIR, threat intelligence and attribution experts will also offer a platform for large-scale CTF events and Hackathons with ethical hacking and networking events where cybersecurity analysts can engage with students and cybersecurity association representatives to share knowledge and expertise on the prevention of high-tech crimes.



"Group-IB's entry to Punggol Digital District is a testament to their confidence in Singapore as a digital innovation hub," commented Alvin Tan, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Industry Cluster Group, JTC. "Not only will Group-IB strengthen the quality of cybersecurity solutions, their presence will also nurture the next generation of cybercrime fighters in Singapore. We look forward to more collaborative partnerships amongst the players in the district to accelerate digital innovation."



When Punggol Digital District opens in 2024, Group-IB will move its Global HQ into the district to enjoy greater proximity to PDD residents and be at the heart of the district's smart ecosystem.

Related Links :

https://www.group-ib.com