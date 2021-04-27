Group-IB wins SBR Technology Excellence 2021 Award for Threat Intelligence & Attribution system

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, a global threat hunting and adversary-centric cyber intelligence company that specializes in investigating and preventing hi-tech cybercrimes, has been granted the Cybersecurity Award for IT Products in Singapore Business Review (SBR)'s Technology Excellence Awards 2021 for its Threat Intelligence & Attribution system. The SBR Technology Excellence Award 2021 honors companies in Singapore that are riding the digital disruption wave and leading the state's technological revolution.

Group-IB's Threat Intelligence & Attribution is a solution intended for creating organization-tailored threat landscape, analyzing and attributing cyberattacks and proactive threat hunting both within and outside the protected perimeter. Group-IB TI&A boosts cyber resilience of organizations regardless of their industry by providing them with a customized threat map outlining the main cyber risks their company, customers or partners might confront, which took on particular significance amid the growing frequency of supply-chain attacks. TI&A's actionable data can help corporate security teams evaluate if their infrastructure can withstand these threats and form the basis of the company's long-term cybersecurity strategy.

"Winning the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2021 is a proud moment for the developers of Group-IB TI&A system, our threat intelligence analysts and the company in general," comments Group-IB head of Sales and Global Development in APAC Shafique Dawood. "Group-IB's TI&A is the core element of our smart ecosystem of cybersecurity products, uniting the company's patented technologies. It enriches with data other parts of Group-IB's global threat hunting ecosystem and constantly draws data from them. The use of TI&A along with our other products in the customer infrastructure has a synergistic effect in terms of cybersecurity and offers infinite opportunities for research into various types of cybersecurity incidents, including in OT networks, to give the impetus to Industry 4.0."

Trusted by banks and financial organizations, telecom and FMCG companies in over 60 countries of the world, Group-IB TI&A identifies insiders and data leaks before damage can be done, analyzes threats and enriches IOCs obtained through other systems with context, and at the same time educates and improves the efficiency of corporate security teams.

Group-IB TI&A combines unique data sources -- human intelligence, malware intelligence, data intelligence and open-source intelligence -- which enables it to determine the adversaries behind the cybersecurity incident. The system has advanced threat actor profiling and holds records on over 100,000 threat actors, with their profiles being updated on a regular basis. These profiles include IOCs, files, malware samples, tools and tactics that are mapped to MITRE ATT&CK matrix, along with info on attackers' potential partners and clients.