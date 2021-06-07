Group ONE Issues Statement on Recent Media Coverage

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hua Fung Teh, Group President of Group ONE Holdings, today issued the following statement regarding recent media coverage on Fock Wai Hoong and Derek Lau's departures from the Company's Board of Directors:

"As part of our plans for a public listing, we are taking a number of technical steps to ensure that we have the right governance structure in place for various jurisdictions, including the US. Temasek and Heliconia Capital remain fully engaged and supportive with our strategic direction."

Group ONE has appointed Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse as the Company's financial advisors for a potential listing and appointed Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal advisor.

About Group ONE Holdings

Group ONE Holdings (ONE) is Asia's largest global sports media platform with a broadcast to 150+ countries around the world.

According to Nielsen, ONE ranks amongst the world's top 10 biggest sports media properties for viewership and engagement. Through its marquee sports properties (ONE Championship and ONE Esports) and its passionate millennial community, ONE is a celebration of Asia's greatest cultural phenomena, Martial Arts and Gaming, and the deep-rooted Asian values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion.

ONE broadcasts across 150+ territories with some of the largest networks and digital broadcasters, including Star Sports, Beijing TV, iQIYI, TV5, Turner Sports, SCTV, Startimes, Thairath TV, Skynet, Mediacorp, Great Sports, Spark Sport, Match TV, Dubai Sports, and more.

Contact:

Erica Kerner

Senior Vice President

e.kerner@onefc.com