Group RMC Acquires Phoenix Tower, a Premium Office Asset in Houston's Greenway Plaza

Group RMC is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Phoenix Tower, a 34-story, 630,594-square-foot premium office building located in Houston's Greenway Plaza.

—

The acquisition further strengthens Group RMC's 22 million square foot portfolio of commercial real estate assets across the United States.

“Office is not dead - in fact, Premium Office continues to outperform," said Clarke Montross, head of investments at Group RMC. "While the current environment is no doubt extremely challenging, this was a unique opportunity to acquire a rare Trophy Asset at a highly discounted price.” Over $28.1 million in capital improvements was invested in the asset since 2017, ensuring it remains a premier destination for discerning tenants seeking modern and innovative office space. Phoenix Tower has enjoyed over 300,000 SF of new leases and renewals in the last 18 months.

Situated within proximity to numerous retail, dining, health, and entertainment options, Phoenix Tower offers unparalleled convenience for tenants. The property boasts ample parking, easy transportation access, and modern on-site amenities, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to thrive in a vibrant and dynamic location.

The seller of Phoenix Tower is a joint venture between Parkway Property Investments, CPP Investments, and Nuveen which in 2022 defaulted on their broader Greenway Plaza loan issued by Goldman Sachs.

The acquisition was financed through a partnership with Southside Bank, a trusted lender that shares Group RMC's vision and commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the real estate sector.

For more information about Group RMC and its portfolio, please visit https://www.grouprmc.com/.

About Us: Group RMC is a private partnership co-investment group focused on value investing and long-term ownership. The company primarily invests in commercial real estate debt and equity and select specialty real estate investments, including REIT recapitalizations, real estate royalties, land-banking, and other special situations. Group RMC currently owns over 210 properties totaling approximately 22 million square feet across 14 states.

