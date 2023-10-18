Group RMC Welcomes Andrew Marsh to Advisory Board

Financial services veteran Andrew Marsh joins the Group RMC advisory board as the company expands its investment offerings.

—

Group RMC is proud to announce the appointment to its Advisory Board of Andrew Marsh, a financial services veteran bringing decades of expertise in sales management, M&A, and expansions. The move comes as Group RMC extends its focus beyond traditional real estate equity holdings.

Group RMC primarily invests in commercial real estate debt and equity, as well as select real estate investments, including REIT recapitalizations, real estate royalties, land banking, and other special situations. Mr. Marsh's addition to the Advisory Board will help guide Group RMC's expansion.

Andrew Marsh is Vice Chairman at Dynasty Financial Partners, a leader in technology-enhanced wealth management solutions. Dynasty primarily caters to financial advisory firms serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Previously, Mr. Marsh joined Dynasty in April 2023 as its inaugural Executive in Residence, working closely with the Advisor to CEO program, tailoring content and coaching for CEOs within its network of independent registered investment advisors (RIAs).

With a career spanning over three decades, Mr. Marsh has held various roles in Canadian financial services, most notably as the President and CEO of Richardson Wealth from 2004 until his retirement in 2021. Under his leadership, Richardson Wealth grew into the premier independent wealth firm in Canada, managing assets exceeding $30 billion before going public in 2020.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Marsh remains actively engaged as a mentor and contributor at the University of Guelph's School of Business, where he also serves as a former Board member. He is a proud member of the Center for Fiduciary Excellence and holds the distinction of being a Fellow of the Aspen Institute's Finance Leaders Program and Global Leadership Network.

For inquiries or further information about Group RMC, please visit https://www.grouprmcusa.com/.



Contact Info:

Name: Melissa Bouchard

Email: Send Email

Organization: Group RMC

Address: One World Trade Center Suite 83G New York, NY 10007

Phone: +19175039730

Website: http://meli@grouprmcusa.com



Release ID: 89110661

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.