GROUP8 Brings ‘The Standoff’ Closer With An Exclusive Online Tour

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 June 2021 - With a rise in cybersecurity breaches and the need for remote work amid the pandemic, GROUP8 recognised the need for more extensive and robust cybersecurity solutions across various industries in Singapore. To inspire the local cybersecurity community, GROUP8 recently co-organised The Standoff webinar to bring a guided tour of this globally recognised cyberbattle to Singapore's virtual scene for the first time, on May 20, 2021.





The Standoff is an annual cyberbattle based in Russia, where the best offensive (Red) and best defensive (Blue) cybersecurity teams are brought from all over the world to compete for the control of a simulated digital metropolis. This year, GROUP8 partnered with Div0, Singapore's foremost cybersecurity community group, and Positive Technologies to bring a virtual tour of the cyberbattle to audiences from all over the world.





In this one-hour livestream guided tour of The Standoff, Zoom attendees were able to step into the battlefield and observe how the offensive Red team tested the IT infrastructure of the simulated city, while the Blue team contested by defending against these attempts. Taking a leaf out of reality, this city was a digital copy of a modern metropolis – with complete OT and IT infrastructures, such as transportation networks and traffic systems, all powered by the latest technologies.





Unlike a typical Capture The Flag (CTF) game, The Standoff is a highly practical cyberbattle, where teams seek out cyber vulnerabilities found in real critical infrastructures that have been simulated into this hackable city. As an observer or as a contestant from either of the teams, participants were exposed and kept up-to-date with cybersecurity issues; how these issues could have a concrete impact on the digital city and by extension, the real world. Apart from gaining insights from cybersecurity experts and the Security Ops Centre (SOC) team, attendees were offered an analysis of common strategies that attackers utilise to access confidential digital assets.





With a successful close to the webinar, GROUP8 is honoured to bring the The Standoff virtual guided tour to Singapore's cybersecurity community. Fret not if you have missed the webinar, you could catch it on The Standoff's Youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qI25kST2j_Y&t=2567s





GROUP8 is a home-grown cybersecurity and cyber intelligence company which provides solutions such as penetration testing services that are CREST certified in Singapore . With its dedication to offensive cybersecurity research, the team at GROUP8 offers web services that are tailored to any business needs.





For more information, please visit: https://group8.co/





