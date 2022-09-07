Growing 5G and AI Boost the Global Demand for New Form Factors

The adoption of new form factors for devices will surge rapidly with advancements in connectivity technology, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With electronics integrating into customers' daily lives, companies need to invest in the innovation of form and software to move beyond traditionally shaped devices and capture market share. New form factors refer to the various sizes, shapes, and physical specifications of hardware components that are incorporated within an electronic device for functional and aesthetic enhancements.



New form factors

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities Driven by New Form Factors, finds that the adoption of new form factors for devices will surge rapidly with advancements in connectivity technology. Additionally, the advent of 5G and expanding artificial intelligence (AI) use cases will further inflate the global demand. This will lead to improved innovation across wearables, flexible devices, and implants.

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

"As the demand for new pliable form factors increases, companies cannot rely on traditionally shaped devices to capture market share," said Akshay Menon, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "This encourages big electronic companies to work with newer materials to manufacture durable and flexible electronics."

Menon added: "With consumers' growing preference for small-sized electronic devices, miniaturization will lead to developmental objectives for manufacturers. Further, new form factor development will lead to increased human-machine interaction, making data security a strategic priority for organizations."

To tap into the growth prospects of new form factors, market participants should:

Partner with application companies and social platforms to ensure their offerings are compatible with the device hardware , establishing an immersive customer experience.

, establishing an immersive customer experience. Invest in research to develop durable materials , as current stretchable materials are thermoplastic, meaning heat softens them and makes them unable to withstand thermal exposure.

, as current stretchable materials are thermoplastic, meaning heat softens them and makes them unable to withstand thermal exposure. Associate with organizations in the technology-enabled space as new form of technology is dependent on internet connectivity and AI.

Growth Opportunities Driven by New Form Factors is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's TechVision research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Growth Opportunities Driven by New Form Factors

PD1E

Media Contact:

Sol Curet

Corporate Communications

E: sol.curet@frost.com

https://www.frost.com/