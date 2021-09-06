Growing Concerns Over Safety Reflect Increase in Second Citizenship Enquiries from Pakistanis

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few weeks, London headquartered legal firm CS Global Partners has reported a significant increase in Pakistanis enquiring about attaining second citizenship through investment. The developments came as the country saw several acts of violence against women in a matter of weeks. The most recent incident involved an attack on a young woman at a national monument in Lahore on August 14.

Although Pakistan has seen progress in establishing peace within its borders, according to the Global Peace Index of 2021, the country still ranks 150 out of 163 countries in the world for its safety. Currently, parts of the country continue to face additional threats of terrorism, theft and political corruption.

Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global Partners, says that having access to physical and financial security is one of the top priorities for Pakistani clients. "Most citizens of Pakistan we speak to want second citizenship as a means to give their children a brighter, safer future. Citizenship from a country like St Kitts and Nevis can also open doors for their kids to choose from some of the best universities in the world without worrying about visitation visas and paperwork," said Emmett.

St Kitts and Nevis has the longest-running Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme in the world. The Caribbean nation is surrounded by beautiful white sand beaches and acres of untouched nature and according to Emmett, is also a top choice for Pakistanis. The country allows vetted investors from Pakistan to become citizens from the comfort of their homes in a matter of months.

Under a limited-time offer that expires at the end of 2021, families of four get a USD45,000 price reduction from the Sustainable Growth Fund route. This option is praised for holding the fastest citizenship timeline by the PWM Magazine's CBI Index. The report also noted St Kitts and Nevis' robust due diligence process and family inclusivity for its ranking as the best CBI programme of 2021.

After successful applicants receive their Certificate of Citizenship, they can then apply for a passport with which visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to nearly 160 countries and territories becomes a reality. "A second citizenship, a luxury that used to be reserved for the select few, has now become a necessity for many in this rapidly globalised world," added Emmett.

Contact:

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com

Related Links :

https://csglobalpartners.com