Growing Demand for Virtual Offices Prompts Servcorp Home Community Expansion

Remote small to medium businesses enjoy 24/7 access to a Servcorp exclusive global directory of over 60,000 professionals and the use of high-end meeting spaces in the most sought-after business locations worldwide to conduct in-person meetings as needed.

As the virtual office market continues to flourish, business owners who subscribe to Servcorp virtual office services can join Servcorp Home, where they can access a built-in community of 60,000 businesses. For only $50 a month, business subscribers can grow their companies with valuable resources and connections to promote their services and products.

Visit here for more information: https://home.servcorp.com/about-community

For remote businesses looking to network on an international level virtually, Servcorp's offerings include a comprehensive suite of business-growth tools, including worldwide premium virtual events, expertly curated articles, and complete access to Servcorp's robust global directory.

Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA Operations described this expansion as "connecting with international businesses has never been easier, and we are delighted to offer such a valuable resource. Servcorp's online community is a fantastic way to build professional relationships, gain knowledge, and stay ahead of the competition. We look forward to seeing our members' continued growth and success as a result of this expansion."

Servcorp allows businesses to interact with one another from anywhere in the world. Should these businesses ever take the chance to meet clients or other Servcorp members offline, they have access to any of the 150 Servcorp locations across the globe to conduct meetings with a guarantee that each Servcorp office will provide superior, identical service and facilities.

Networking is an essential piece of business success and scalability. Servcorp's expanded community provides an exemplary platform for businesses to share ideas, collaborate, and gain valuable insights from their peers. With this expanded network, members can now access a larger pool of credible potential customers, business partners, and resources.

Stephanie Carrillo-Legaspi, Area Director, explained further, "At Servcorp, we are committed to providing an ever-expanding network of resources for our members and are thrilled to be able to offer the Home Community. This latest development allows us to provide small and medium businesses with the power of networking with over 60,000 global professionals in one place."

This expansion is advantageous as it introduces businesses to serious partners, marking Servcorp as an essential networking service.

For more information about Servcorp's collaborative virtual community, please see https://home.servcorp.com/

About Us: Servcorp is the global leader in premium workspace solutions. They provide their clients with everything they need to succeed, from Virtual Offices and Co-Working Spaces to Meeting and Conference Room Rentals, Mail Forwarding and Call Answering. Their 150+ Global Workspace Locations make it easy for businesses of all sizes to find the perfect workspace solution no matter where they're located. And with 9 locations in the USA, they are always close by when needed.

