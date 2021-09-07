Growing interest in men’s health and fitness prompts HealthyMensInfo.com relaunch

HealthyMensInfo.com was designed to equip adult men with the tools, resources, and information they need to take the power back and become more proactive about their health

Inspired by the growing interest in men’s health and fitness over the last year, no doubt spurred on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, New York-based fitness startup HealthyMensInfo.com announced the relaunch of its online portal and blog to meet the demand for on-demand health information.

HealthyMensInfo.com was designed to equip adult men with the tools, resources, and information they need to take the power back and become more proactive about their health. Their Health Reviews and Fitness Reviews are prime examples of the highest quality reviews you will find online.

Many men often tend to ignore health issues before it’s too late, and a good number of them engage in activities that may be detrimental or risky to health, such as consuming alcohol, not practicing safe sex, or smoking tobacco, among many others. This is easily proven by mortality statistics showing American men living 5 years less than their female counterparts. That’s why more of them are wising up and getting into preventative medicine and pursuing a healthy lifestyle, considering the constantly increasing health costs, apart from societal changes.

Publisher and author Jean Morgan says, “The relaunch of HealthyMensInfo.com is a key milestone in our efforts to connect with men from all backgrounds, age groups, and cultures about the importance of making lifestyle changes that would spur on long-term health and well-being by way of our free resource. It’s also our way of contributing value to the ecosystem – not all men have access to a medical health practitioner, which is what we kept in mind when we designed the website. We package the scientifically-backed information we obtain from only the most reliable, trustworthy, and accurate sources and distill them into an accessible format to gain the most amount of exposure.”

“HealthyMensInfo.com was designed to be user-friendly and easily-readable for men of all age groups, and its intuitive interface makes it easy to navigate, especially for our readers who don’t speak English as a first language. Our goal is to make the latest medical research about men’s health and fitness as accessible to as many men all over the world as possible, and our readership numbers and metrics reflect that,” adds HealthyMensInfo.com editor-in-chief George Olivier, a medical practitioner with over decades of experience in urology.

HealthyMensInfo.com’s relaunch includes a clean, modernized homepage, new and improved search function, and a sleek design optimized for readability, making it extremely easy for our readers to find the information they need in no time at all.

“We invite everyone interested in pursuing a healthy lifestyle and making a conscious effort to do so by coming to visit our refreshed online portal, and perhaps even be contributors themselves. We’re always on the lookout for informative, insightful content about men’s health and fitness, including topics such as the products, services, and equipment reviews. We set out to create a comprehensive source of information for men, and that’s exactly what we’ve been able to accomplish with HealthyMensInfo.com,” says HealthyMensInfo.com general manager Ashraf Khan.

Visit the new and improved website at www.HealthyMensInfo.com.

