BANGKOK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for coloured gemstones and silver jewellery and online shopping has boosted popularity for the already well-known Thai jewellery. To meet such demand, the upcoming Bangkok Gems & Jewelry (BGJF) Virtual Trade Fair between June 22-24, 2021 is ready to offer utmost quality products and reliable services at competitive price to both domestic and international buyers, exhibitors, investors and traders.



Growing of online jewellery shopping and how Thailand can serve you

Thai jewellery and accessories are globally famous for excellent craftsmanship, attention to detail and product quality, as well as exceptional services from manufacturers and suppliers. Astonishing designs and patterns together with the unique styles have established trademarks for Thai jewellery, especially the coloured gemstones and silver industry, which is expected to enjoy a healthy growth in the coming years. Buyers can expect to find traditional, contemporary, modern and innovative jewellery products and accessories that are compatible with the ever-changing trends, lifestyles and personal preferences.

The country boasts many established as well as emerging talented designers and craftsmen whose creativity and work have been appreciated in the global arena. Apart from offering trendy products, they are also specialized in designing custom-made jewellery products at an affordable cost, while sourcing and utilising only the best materials to ensure the greatest satisfaction to buyers and aim to foster long lasting business relationship as well.

In addition to the uniqueness and variety of the designs, the prices are economical and a great value despite growing demand from local and international markets. Jewellery manufacturers and suppliers, highly-skilled designers and craftsmen, as well as exporters offer exceptional services from upstream to downstream, including designing, material selection, production, packaging and delivery to retailers and wholesalers worldwide. Apart from coloured gemstones and silver products, the exhibition will also feature jewellery parts, diamonds, pearls, fine jewellery, costume and fashion jewellery, other precious metal, synthetic and natural stones, packaging, machinery, equipment and tools.

Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) is globally recognised as a key gems and jewellery trading platform and offers lucrative businesses as well as investment opportunities. The virtual trade fair will offer business matching opportunities with local companies that have longstanding trade relationships with China.

In response to the growing demand of online trading and to further strengthen the Thai gems and jewellery industry amidst the COVID-19 outbreaks, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) will organize "BGJF Virtual Trade Fair (The 66th Special Edition)" between June 22-24, 2021. The virtual trade fair will showcase exquisitely designed, product innovation and development of new techniques in jewellery designing and manufacturing. The event is to ensure the continuity of the trade show and provide trading opportunities for the gems and jewelry industry during the New Normal.

For more information, please visit

Website: www.bgjf-vtf.com / www.bkkgems.com

Facebook: bangkokgemsofficial

Instagram: bkkgemsofficial