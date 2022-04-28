Growing Together: New Community Garden for Woodgrove Residents

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing fresh fruits and vegetables, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, skill-building, and creating green spaces are all benefits of a community garden. On Friday, 22 April, 2022, Singapore American School (SAS) celebrated alongside GROs in Woodgrove Division led by Grassroots Adviser, Ms Hany Soh, marking the opening of a new community garden that will sow future harvests for community residents interested in gardening.

Located in a quiet enclave of Woodgrove, next to the West Fields at SAS, the garden offers 99 plots for neighbouring residents, 20 of which are allocated to Woodgrove Community. Gardeners come in every day to nurture their greens, find a space to relax and bond, and socialize with fellow gardeners. Accessible by foot and paths around the site are wide, and the garden is open for all to enjoy every day during daylight hours.

According to community gardener Tan Wee Book, "This is so meaningful for us, allowing our family an opportunity to bond as we come and work on our plot." Community gardeners have planted a variety of flora — fruits, vegetables, and flowering plants, making this a space that supports a variety of passions. The garden reflects the purpose it serves — engaging, educating, and building relationships that last beyond the growing season.

"The community plays a key role in the stewardship for nature, and this partnership with Woodgrove Community is instrumental in encouraging cooperation, volunteerism, a respect for diversity, and ecological awareness among those who engage in this work," said SAS Superintendent Tom Boasberg.

"Woodgrove is our home, and we enjoy finding new ways to partner with and give back to the local community. Each year we support the annual Halloween event, invite community members to join our Fourth of July BBQ, and connect our students directly with local students to serve in a variety of ways. We are excited to create a new place where community members can come together to enjoy the fruits of their work," said Superintendent Boasberg.

For residents around Woodgrove living in flats or houses without gardens, having an attractive, welcoming green space within walking distance for quiet recreation enhances mental and emotional well-being. Along with the benefits of being outside and working alongside others, the garden also provides chance to build a space that everyone can enjoy and use. Ms Hany Soh, Adviser to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC GROs (Woodgrove) shared, "We are happy that Woodgrove residents now have new community gardens where they can come together to try their hand at gardening and pick up green tips from one another. We hope this shared passion in the joys of gardening will strengthen bonds between neighbours and families, and knit our community closer together."



Members of the Woodgrove/Singapore American School community garden gather with local MP Ms. Hany Soh



Ms. Hany Soh and Dr. Jennifer Sparrow plant a tree at the newly opened Woodgrove/Singapore American School community garden

