GrowthSalad (LinkedIn Marketing Agency) appoints Ira Sankrityayan as Chief Strategy Officer

GrowthSalad, a leading LinkedIn Marketing Agency based out of India, is proud to announce the appointment of Ira Sankrityayan as Chief Strategy Officer.

Ira's professional journey is marked by several remarkable milestones and impactful contributions in strategic consulting, research, and business development across various industries.

"I am fortunate to have Ira leading our Strategy, Research & Marketing initiatives. I am confident that Ira’s exceptional skill sets and extensive experience will take our firm to new and unimaginable heights." said Harsh Singh – Founder & CEO, GrowthSalad.

Equipped with a Master's degree from the Birla Institute of Technology (BITs), Ira has constantly demonstrated her ability to identify new business opportunities & drive business growth.

In her new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Ira will play a key role in shaping GrowthSalad’s strategic vision, particularly in real estate research and marketing. Ira will further spearhead LinkedIn Marketing & Thought Leadership Content initiatives.

Ira’s joining marks an inflection point as GrowthSalad seeks to expand its global presence and diversify its service offerings to cater to the real estate industry’s unmet needs. Under her leadership and strategic expertise, GrowthSalad is ready to leverage new opportunities in the commercial real estate industry.

"I am excited to join GrowthSalad and contribute to the company's growth with the addition of a new vertical that I am passionate about," said Ira Sankrityayan. "Real estate is a highly underpenetrated sector when it comes to tapping opportunities on LinkedIn and I aim to change this status quo."

Ira holds key certifications like LEAD1x from Harvard University, LinkedIn Marketing, Bloomberg & Corporate Finance.

About GrowthSalad:



GrowthSalad is a leading LinkedIn Marketing Agency based in India. GrowthSalad has years of experience and clients globally with B2B Marketing, Marketing Strategy, Content Creation and LinkedIn Lead Generation. With a commitment to excellence and client-centricity, GrowthSalad helps clients achieve their marketing objectives and drive profitable growth through LinkedIn. GrowthSalad is trusted by leading global brands & public listed firms.

