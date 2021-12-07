GrubTech Raises $13 Million in Series A Funding Round to Accelerate Its International Growth Strategy

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubTech, a plug & play, all-in-one operating system for restaurants and cloud kitchens, announced it has successfully raised a $13 Million Series A investment led by Addition. Other investors in this round include BY Ventures and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund.



GrubTech Raises $13 Million in Series A Funding Round

Founded in 2019 to address the F&B sector's gap in technology solutions for modern operations, GrubTech's all-encompassing software powers various functions including back of house, in kitchen operations, integrations with food aggregators and an omni-channel point of sale.

"Legacy technology in the F&B space hasn't kept pace with the speed in which the sector is transforming. This results in a fragmented set of solutions that a restauranteur or cloud kitchen operator is forced to sift through and stitch up. Not only does this complicate their operation, but it also slows down their ability to expand. We fixed that with an easy to use, all in one stack that's future proof," said Mohamed Al Fayed, GrubTech's Co-Founder & CEO.

GrubTech's restaurant management system enables its customers to operate more efficiently, provide a better experience for dine-in and online customers, and increase sales by effortlessly operating multiple brands from a single location. The all-in-one platform provides customers with unparalleled operational and sales data, allowing them to make more informed decisions on how they run their business and capitalize on growth opportunities.

GrubTech's customers experience a doubling of sales per square meter through multi-tenanting across food platforms, and unlocks the creation and hosting of new brands using existing resources. The easily deployable software enables a 25% reduction in time from when an order is placed until it is delivered, and a 35% increase in margins by maximizing efficiency of fixed costs and wastage.

Omar Rifai, GrubTech's Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer added: "Consumers are demanding a technology enabled experience when engaging with their favorite F&B brands, whether it's on premise, take out or online. GrubTech was built from the ground up to empower our clients to better serve their customers across multiple fronts."

Used by clients across 15 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe, GrubTech recently celebrated a milestone of processing 2 million orders. The company plans to use the funds to continue developing innovative solutions and further extend its reach into new markets.

To learn more about GrubTech's cloud kitchen management software, visit www.grubtech.com.