Gryphon Partners with Nokia to Launch Home Broadband Security and Parental Controls on Corteca Marketplace

Gryphon, a leader in advanced security solutions and parental controls, announces its partnership with Nokia to enhance home broadband security and empower families worldwide to manage their internet safety seamlessly.

In response to the growing demand for comprehensive broadband services, Nokia introduced the Corteca Developer Toolkit, an open-source software package designed to facilitate the development of cutting-edge applications for home broadband service operators. This toolkit streamlines the development process and significantly reduces the cost of launching new value-added broadband applications in the home for service providers.

Gryphon, known for its award-winning Parental Control and Network Security software, joins forces with Nokia by leveraging the Developer Toolkit to make Gryphon's application available in Nokia's Corteca Marketplace. This allows service providers to deploy advanced network security and comprehensive parental controls easily and quickly to all their broadband customers.

"It’s great to see how fast Gryphon was able to quickly integrate their parental control and network security application utilizing the Corteca Developer Toolkit." commented Dirk Verhaegen, Vice President and General Manager of Broadband Devices for Nokia. "Service providers now have another value-added broadband application in the home that can help them unlock new revenue opportunities and be more competitive in the market."

"Making Gryphon’s Parental Control and Network Security software easily available to millions of households is why we chose to partner with Nokia. They have a leading position across a wide array of broadband network equipment. With the Corteca software suite, they are bringing tremendous value to their Service Provider customers. This partnership expands our mission of empowering families everywhere to take back control over their Internet safety." said John Wu, CEO of Gryphon.

About Nokia:



At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think, and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs. Service providers, enterprises, and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About the company: Gryphon is a leading provider of network cybersecurity and parental control solutions, committed to creating safer and more manageable online experiences for families and businesses alike. Notably, Gryphon's solution is safeguarded by 10 issued patents, attesting to its innovation and excellence.

