GSMA Heralds a new era of Connected Impact as MWC Shanghai returns as a hybrid event

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA is celebrating a return to in-person events with the launch of MWC Shanghai 2021, which opens today. This first-of-its-kind experience combines unique in-person and virtual elements, heralding a new era of connectivity and collaboration for the mobile industry.



MWC Shangai 2021

Around 20,000 visitors are expected to gain first-hand insights into the mobile industry through unique content and debates hosted at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. They will be joined by thousands more who will log onto My MWCS Online from over a hundred countries. There will be plenty of opportunities to gain new industry information and make important business contacts.

"Today marks an important milestone for Asia's mobile industry and the wider region's economy. MWC Shanghai 2021 is the first hybrid event of its kind bringing innovations and ideas to attendees in-person and online," said John Hoffman, CEO GSMA Ltd. "Sadly, I cannot be there in person but will connect as a virtual attendee to join the debate and witness technology innovations that are already shaping our future. I'm looking forward to engaging with you during the proceedings and hearing your thoughts after its close."

Exciting thought leadership and world-class exhibits

MWC Shanghai 2021 was inaugurated by a keynote address from Mats Granryd, Director General GSMA. Presentations from organisations like China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Huawei, Lenovo, Nokia, Verizon and ZTE, combined with a host of other thought leaders and exhibits from over 200 companies, such as Nokia Shanghai Bell, Qualcomm, and Samsung make this a not-to-be-missed experience, in-person or online.

The theme of MWC Shanghai 2021 is 'Connected Impact', and the agenda showcases how the digital ecosystem supports global recovery and transforms lives. Sessions on 5G Connectivity, Connected Industry, AI and Start-up Innovation with other exciting features like the 5G Innovation Zone and the Digital Leaders Programme are highly anticipated.

China continues to be one of the world's leading markets for 5G technology, according to 'The Mobile Economy China 2021 Report' from GSMA Intelligence, which is being launched at the event. Key findings include the scale of 5G uptake in China: during 2020 there were more than 200 million new connections. By 2025 it is estimated that there will be more than 800 million 5G connections across the country, driving a range of products and services for both individual consumers and the wider economy.

Supporting the post-pandemic recovery

Investment in 5G is also helping the global economy overcome the effects of Covid-19 and transition to a post-pandemic economic recovery. By 2030, upgrades to 5G will add more than $600 billion annually to the global economy, according to GSMA research. That's approximately 2.1% of the income growth expected in the coming decade, across all industries and sectors.

"It's been a tough 12 months but a path to a post-pandemic world is starting to emerge. Importantly, 5G and mobile communications sit at the heart of that recovery," said Mats Granryd. "We're already planning for the return of MWC Barcelona this summer. The momentum created in Shanghai will be carried on to the Barcelona event, which will mark the next step forward for our industry."

