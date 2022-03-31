GT Man Introduces Seamless Underwear for Men with the First Seamless Technology in Indonesia

Delivering a much more efficient performance, the seamless technology is proven to produce the most comfortable underwear in the market.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Ricky Putra Globalindo (RPG), the company behind Indonesia's leading men's underwear brand, GT Man, unveils new seamless underwear for men using the first innovative seamless knitting machine in Indonesia.

With the high-technology seamless machines imported from Italy, the company is now able to produce its flagship Seamless technology products for GT Man Customers, which revolutionizes the way its products are made while taking its existing comfort and design levels to new heights. The seamless technology in its innovative machines also allows the company to shorten production process by up to 50%, resulting in a more cost-efficient price and increased quality for customers.

This technological implementation now requires much less human labor, reducing the total processes from 8 to a mere 3 or 4 processes. "By streamlining the production line, not only being cost-effective, but RPG can also focus and re-allocate vital resources on delivering higher quality products at a much better rate for the Indonesian men's underwear market. This upgrade makes GT Man the only men's underwear company in Indonesia that has the capability of producing these types of products domestically, putting us ahead of our competitors," said Charlie Nawawi, Marketing Director of RPG.

First launched in 2021, GT Man Seamless Underwear Collection features a wide range of pieces including stretch boxers, boxer briefs, and regular briefs. GT Man has built these collections with seamless underwear fabrics such as spandex, microfiber, and nylon, offering greater comfort and flexibility designed to feel like a second skin.

With body fitting comfort and adjustable design material, GT Man also uses elastic materials that fits better on the body so that people can move lighter and more freely. "Clothing made with seamless technology will make clothes 15% lighter than traditional methods. Our products are also designed with sweat-wicking fabrics that are breathable, ensuring more comforts for staying active during the day," added Charlie.

Rising demands and commitments to sustainability in the clothing industry

Most consumers might not be aware that buying seamless underwear is not just useful for their own health and make them feel good, but also the environment. As the production process is more sustainable compared to the conventional garment-making processes, buying seamless underwear is also beneficial to the environment.

A survey by McKinsey reveals that 57% consumers have made significant changes to their lifestyles in order to reduce the environmental impacts, while 15% consumers purchase social and environmental-friendly products, including when choosing underwear products.

Currently, GT Man holds 40% of the Indonesian men's underwear market share, which is the biggest of any company in the space. With competition fierce however, the company is looking towards innovation and technology to stay ahead. This vision was firmly reinforced with their recent upgrade to their production capabilities.

Although efforts to implement the Seamless technology began in 2021, it is only recently that operations are in full flow. While production was minimal in the early stages, GT Man is now looking to focus the next 3-4 years in growing all product lines with the Seamless technology. They have a firm goal of shifting 20-30% of its current production to the seamless product line in this time. Currently, their seamless boxers are at the forefront of dominating the modern men's underwear market.

For more information, please visit https://www.rpg.co.id/

About PT Ricky Putra Globalindo:

PT Ricky Putra Globalindo, Tbk (RPG). is one of the leading integrated garment and textile companies in Indonesia. Founded in 1987, the Company's business portfolio includes the textile, and garment sectors serving both overseas and domestic markets. In 1997, the Company changed its status to a public company after listing its shares on the Jakarta Stock Exchange and Surabaya Stock Exchange.

With underwear as its flagship product, RPG oversees its seven leading brands, namely GT Man, GT Man Sport, GT Kid, GT Ladies, GT Man Socks, Ricsony, and Ricky. .

Media Contact:

Adriant H

Investor Relations

ir@rpg.co.id

+62216342330