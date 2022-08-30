GT Man Wins Top Brand Award for Best Brand Performance, Positioning Itself on Top in the Market

GT Man preserves its spot as among the best brands in Indonesia in the men's underwear segment with its 14th consecutive win.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Ricky Putra Globalindo (RPG) (IDX: RICY), the company behind Indonesia's leading men's underwear brand, GT Man, has been awarded the Top Brand award for its outstanding brand-building achievements in the men's underwear market. Its consistency in creating high-quality products has made GT Man superior in the "Accessories and Clothing: Men's Underwear" category at the Top Brand Gen-Z Index 2022 award, as well as the "Accessories and Clothing: Men's Underwear and Men's T-shirt" category for the Top Brand Index Phase 1 2022.



Top Brand Outstanding Achievement awards for GT-Man brand

In addition to being the most prestigious award event amongst marketing professionals, the Top Brand Award is also a pioneer in reference indicators for the best brand performance in Indonesia.

The Top Brand award winners are selected based on survey results on brands' performance conducted independently by Frontier Group with consumers in 15 major cities in Indonesia. The three benchmarks used for the survey to determine which brands and products are the top of mind in the market are Mind Share, Market Share, and Commitment Share.

Along with RPG's commitment to innovate and improve product quality, receiving the Top Brand Award for the fourteenth time further confirms GT Man's position as a leading brand that is trusted and favoured by the men's underwear market in Indonesia.

"We are proud of this achievement and dedicate this Top Brand award to all customers and users of GT Man products in Indonesia. Our customers' trust and loyalty given to us in these past 14 years have been a continuous motivation to keep improving the quality of GT Man products. Customer convenience is our priority for constantly innovating. Therefore, we will continue to focus on providing the best quality superior products for loyal GT Man customers," said Charlie Nawawi, Marketing Director of RPG.

To ensure customer satisfaction, GT Man will remain committed to creating the most comfortable and environment-friendly men's underwear products using the best quality materials that are developed using imported technology from Japan and Italy.

With strong brand equity in the Indonesian market and a commitment to prioritising the quality of its products, RPG achieved a positive business growth of an increase in net sales reaching IDR 1.37 trillion in 2021. In 2022, RPG is optimistic to achieve a 10% increase in sales.

For more information, please visit https://www.rpg.co.id/.

About PT Ricky Putra Globalindo

PT Ricky Putra Globalindo, Tbk (RPG). is one of the leading integrated fashion and textile companies in Indonesia. Founded in 1987, the Company's business portfolio includes the textile, and garment sectors serving both overseas and domestic markets. In 1997, the Company changed its status to a public company after listing its shares on the Jakarta Stock Exchange and Surabaya Stock Exchange.

With underwear as its flagship product, RPG oversees its seven leading brands, namely GT Man, GT Man Sport, GT Kid, GT Ladies, GT Man Socks, Ricsony, and Ricky.