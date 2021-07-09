GTE Localize Opens a New Office in Singapore

HANOI, Vietnam, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTE Localize, a fast-growing translation and localization agency focusing on Asian languages, is pleased to announce the opening of its third office in Singapore. This is its latest geographic expansion shortly after the second production office was established in Indonesia in September 2020.

Singapore is a regional hub and the gateway for global businesses to reach Southeast Asia markets. Thus, the establishment of the Singapore office is GTE Localize's effort to support its clients along with their entry and expansion to the entire market of the Southeast Asian area. While its production capacity was built from other S.E.A. countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia, Singapore is the extended reach on the business end. GTE Localize hopes to give its Singaporean clients easy access to the services, as well as provide them with quick and efficient support and consultancy.

"The pandemic has taught us that the businesses must go on even without physical meetings. But at the same time, we realize how much we miss the human touch of seeing each other in person. That's why during the pandemic, we have decided to open the Singapore office as a customer-oriented one. With a sense of proximity, our presentative team in Singapore will be able to give our clients the best support, or simply just spend time over a cup of coffee together (yes, if there's no lock-down). It will be real people and very real experience for our clients," says Dao Ngoc Linh, Managing Director of GTE Localize.

Details of the Singapore office

Address: 200 Jalan Sultan, #05-02 Textile Centre, Singapore 199018.

Email address: sg@gtelocalize.com

Phone number: +65 8189 4438

About GTE Localize

GTE Localize is a fast-growing translation and localization agency focusing on Asian languages. Established in 2017, GTE Localize has grown quickly from a single-language vendor to a regional one through continuously expanding our translation and localization solutions to all Southeast Asian and C.C.J.K languages. By 2021, GTE localize has three offices in Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia, with 32 full-time staffs and a network of 700 native Asian linguists.

GTE Localize is ISO 9001:2015 certified for Quality Management System and a member of the Globalization & Localization Association (GALA). With our constant efforts, GTE Localize has become a go-to partner of hundreds of B2B clients worldwide when it comes to their translation & localization demands. Proudly speaking, 80% of our clients come back to us after our initial contract has been completed.

To meet clients' demands in media localization, together with expanding our service diversity, GTE Localize has established a new brand called GTE Media, with a focus on transcription, subtitling, and dubbing services.

Find out more about GTE Localize at: http://gtelocalize.com

Or https://www.proz.com/feedback-card/2301253

Phone number: +84 842-555-800

Email: inquiry@gtelocalize.com

Skype ID: talk2us@gtelocalize.com

Related Links :

http://gtelocalize.com