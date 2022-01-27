GTJAI announces HKD70.1 bln green, sustainable bonds underwriting for 2021

SHANGHAI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan International (GTJAI: 01788.HK), the first mover for internationalization among Chinese securities brokers, announced Thursday that the company participated in underwriting 70.1 billion Hong Kong dollars of green bonds and sustainable bonds issues in 2021, up 271 percent year on year.

GTJAI took part in total in underwriting of 29 batches of green bonds and sustainable bonds issues last year, up 164 percent from the previous year, making it a leading player on the primary green bond market in Hong Kong among all Chinese securities firms.

Together with other high-quality financial services, GTJAI helped guide international capital into green industries and satisfy its corporate and institutional clients' demand for green and sustainable transformation and potential ESG risk management as well.

In September 2021, the company acted as the joint green structure consultant, global coordinator, bookkeeper and lead manager of the 200 million U.S. dollars of 5-year senior fixed-rate green bond issues by Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. The batch of green bonds, whose proceedings went to low carbon transformation projects, received A+ rating from Fitch Ratings, green certification from Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings and data, and label certification from Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA). Favored by many reputed institutional investors at home and abroad, this batch of green bonds was 11 times subscribed in issuance.

In November 2021, GTJAI served as the joint global coordinator, bookkeeper and lead manager of 240 million U.S. dollars of 5-year unsecured senior sustainable bond issues by Shangyu Urban Construction and Development Group Co., Ltd. The batch of sustainable bonds was the first batch of sustainable bonds sold in overseas market by a Chinese Yangtze River Delta-located state-owned enterprise.

In January this year, GTJAI facilitated issuance of a batch of senior unsecured USD-denominated 5-year fixed-rate Regulation S bonds by Guangzhou Development District Holding Group Ltd., as also the joint green structure consultant, global coordinator, bookkeeper and lead manager.

In programs selection, the company always prioritizes environment friendly investment and financing programs to thoroughly practice the ESG concept to promote sustainable development.

In August 2021, GTJAI joined the Hong Kong Green Finance Association to embrace new opportunities in green finance and fulfill its social responsibilities to foster more inclusive low carbon economy.