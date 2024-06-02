GTS Nordic Expands with North Carolina Office to Meet Rising Demand for Compliant Employment Solutions in the United States

Scandinavian values meet US employment needs: Bringing flexible EOR & compliance solutions to the booming market in the United States.

—

GTS Nordic, a leading Employer of Record services provider, is proud to announce its expansion into the United States with a new office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Bio-Tech and Life Sciences industry in the US continues to thrive, and this growth has brought major industry-leading companies to North Carolina. With these expansions comes the need to secure top talent on a global scale without the burden of navigating complex local regulations in each state.

With its background as an Employer of Record and Payroll service provider, serving a wealth of different clients and industries, GTS Nordic has built an incredible foundation for its entry into the US market. The company provides compliance solutions by employing workers on behalf of other companies, thereby assuming legal and administrative responsibilities for their employment. GTS Nordic delivers highly specialized employment solutions, from overseeing payroll to handling taxes, benefits, and insurance, as well as ensuring compliance with local and national employment laws. By doing so, the Employer of Record (GTS Nordic) enables companies to simplify the onboarding process, mitigate risk, and quickly get started with their projects.

"Managing your workforce compliantly can be a hassle, but failing to do so also introduces the risk of hefty fines," said Jonas Lastein, CEO of GTS Nordic USA. He added that GTS Nordic's expansion in the US will bring new opportunities for companies seeking more flexible solutions: “Expanding into the US allows us to bring our expertise and Scandinavian values to a broader market, where the demand for flexible, compliant employment solutions is growing."

Since its launch in 1999, GTS Nordic has remained true to its core values: trust, service, and compliance. GTS Nordic continues to challenge the status quo, redefining flexibility in EOR solutions by using their 20+ years of experience as foundation. With sights set on new, Western horizons, the company's local approach to building sustainable teams and ensuring business growth is a testament to its commitment to innovation and continued market growth.

"We are highly flexible in our service offerings," said Poul Lund Christensen, Managing Director of GTS Nordic. "Every client gets a dedicated point of contact, and we go the extra mile to ensure our consultants are comfortable with handling their assignment. We also regularly host events for our consultants, where they can meet and expand their local network."

The new office in North Carolina demonstrates the company's growing strategic vision and marks the beginning of its commitment to the US market. GTS Nordic has already established local entities in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland and serves clients like Hays, NNE, and Novo Nordisk. "Our expansion momentum continues to position us for success in bringing our compliant employment solutions to the many growing industries in the United States," concludes Jonas Lastein.

Visit GTS Nordic for more information on the expansion in the US and their EOR services.

About GTS Nordic:

GTS Nordic is an Employer of Record and Payroll service provider that has assisted recruitment agencies, businesses, and independent contractors with compliant employment solutions since 1999. Committed to bringing modern employment solutions, the company utilizes in-depth industry knowledge to offer the highest level of service. Awarded Gazelle Company six times, from 2013 to 2018, GTS Nordic has established itself as a leader in employer of record services, building on their core values trust, service & compliance.



Contact Info:

Name: Jonas Lastein

Email: Send Email

Organization: GTS Nordic

Phone: +1 919 247 4303

Website: https://gtsnordic.com/united-states/



Release ID: 89131609

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.