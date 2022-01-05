Guangdong–Hongkong–Macao Greater Bay Area Hosts the First Technology and Fashion Culture Week

Technology, fashion, and culture clashed at the bustling Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in December during the 2021 Technology and fashion Culture Week, showing the potentials of how technology and fashion can integrate and develop in this age.

—

Technology, fashion, and culture clashed at the bustling Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in December during the 2021 Technology and fashion Culture Week, showing the potentials of how technology and fashion can integrate and develop in this age.

As the first technology and fashion-themed culture week, the seven-day event featured heated discussions among government representatives, fashion industry leaders, company representatives, and artists on topics including “digitization and fashion make quality life”, “fashionization of technology and technological transformation of fashion” and “the digital transformation of fashion brands”.

The cultural week is supported by the Council for the Promotion of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Macau International Fashion Federation, and China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair Bureau, and is hosted by Guangdong Costume Culture Promotion Association and the Fashion Brand Committee of the Council for the Promotion of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation.

Digital fashion is already here, said Zheng Yannong from the Development Research Center of the State Council and the former secretary-general of World Development Institute, adding that the industry should embed digital technology into people’s everyday social lives, centering around individual’s needs while leading the social trends.

Especially in the post-COVID-19 era, new industries and new business models keep emerging. The application of digitization lays at the foundation of innovation development at the globalization 4.0 age, said Zheng.

Zheng went further to discuss how digitization stands at the core of high-quality development, an idea highlighted in today’s fast-changing China.

With market mechanism at work and modern technology innovation facilitating the development of the service industry, high-quality development could be pushed forward while digital transformation boosts the upgrading of traditional industry, he said.

Digitization brings both opportunities and challenges, said Liu Zhengan, vice president of the China Institute of Apparel Science and Technology.

It’s time for technology to go beyond the limits and bring in fresh ideas; it is also a time for industry insiders to arm with new minds and ideologies, Liu said.

Guests from around the world showcased fashion in the digital age and decoded how digital technologies are shaping the fashion industry.

Tech buzzwords such as metaverse are highlighted during the discussions.

“The future is already here, technology will give fashion a new life,” said Wang Feng, chairman of Beijing-based Hejun Consulting.

Mike Zheng from WGSN China showcased some most cutting-edge technology in today’s fashion industry. They range from 3D printing, smart material, biological textile, digital color, green fashion to the metaverse and technological apparel, and show the innovative trends of this digital age.

In the future, technology and fashion will integrate and become both practical and humane, said Zheng.

Besides technology, culture has also transformed fashion, as discussed by Zhang Zheng from Tsinghua University.

Cultural confidence and the rise of Guochao, or the rising cultural tide in China, are part of the cultural upgrade going on in China, which could be seen as the fruit of the digital, culture-driven consumption fashion, said Zhang.

Echoing the points made in the discussions was a fashion show that concluded the first day of the cultural week. Featuring the works of one of China’s top fashion designers Peng Jing, the show was a seamless fusion of technology and fashion design.

Taking “rays” as the theme, Peng’s works were literally constituted of the light -- she utilized Luminous fabrics and contoured the clothing with light.

Designers from Beijing Institute Of Fashion Technology and ESMOD Guangzhou also presented their designs featuring high saturation, contrasting colors, high-tech fabric, and future-style silhouette. The show gave audiences a glimpse of the future of fashion and constitutes discussions about fashion and tech.

The cultural week also saw the establishment of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area High-tech Fashion Innovation Center, a platform to foster new experiments of how technology and fashion can mingle and develop and to incubate the future of fashion.

Also unveiled during the week was the Greater Bay Area Manifesto, which outlined how China’s most vibrant economy zone plans to foster the development of technology and fashion.

“Technology is the path towards innovation, fashion shows humanity and care, while culture is the measure of civilization,” reads the manifesto.

It calls for support for technology and fashion-related institutes to dive deep into culture confidence, innovation, fashion expression, and green development. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is undoubtedly the front line of economical advancement in China, and now it is also matching forward towards a leader in culture, innovation, and fashion.

“We are becoming a window and a smart terminal to show the world the beauty of the Greater Bay Area and to link them together,” said Tang Minyi, president of the Guangdong Clothing Culture Promotion Association.

“We will never stop our exploration in how digital fashion could power industrial upgrade, urban renovation, and regional development,” she added.

The event is strategically supported by FDC Fashion Industry Complex and Tian An Cyber Park(Group)Co.,Ltd.

Contact Info:

Name: Yuan Haiyun

Email: Send Email

Organization: GuangDong Clothing Culture Promotion Association

Website: http://www.gd-ccpa.cn/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/guangdonghongkongmacao-greater-bay-area-hosts-the-first-technology-and-fashion-culture-week/89058865

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89058865