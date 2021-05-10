Guangdong Premium Products International Trade Online Expo - Electronics Expo Kicks Off

- The expo provides buyers worldwide with an opportunity to connect directly with Chinese producers

GUANGZHOU, China, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong Premium Products International Trade Online Expo - Electronics Expo, organized by CCPIT Guangdong Committee and Guangdong Guangzhan International Exhibition Co., Ltd., has kicked off on the online exhibition platform International Trade Online Expo (ITOE) (en.itoegd.com) on May 10, 2021. The five-day expo, scheduled to run until May 14, showcases China-manufactured electronics and electrical appliances.

The fair, targeting the global consumer electronics and home appliance market, aims to connect Chinese suppliers with international buyers seeking a one-stop online communications and trade platform for their sourcing needs. It is segmented into eight exhibition areas: consumer electronics, home appliances, digital entertainment devices, electronic appliances, etc. the latest in technology and exhibitors from Hong Kong. Over 400 of the leading electronics and electrical appliance makers will have more than 2,000 items on display during the expo.

All exhibitors were required to meet strict qualification requirements and provide internationally recognized export certificates. Leading Chinese manufacturers and small- to medium-sized companies with proprietary brands, will showcase diversified lineups of new and innovative products, cutting-edge technologies and best-sellers, allowing buyers worldwide to stay informed of market trends and new product launches in real-time.

Guangdong province, home to the production facilities of many multinational firms, is well known for its thriving consumer electronics and home appliance sectors. A Malaysian import trader noted that they regularly travel to Guangdong in person for their purchases of smart home appliances. Given the COVID-19 travel restrictions, they are now using the online expo to establish long-term partnerships with Chinese suppliers.

An officer from the organizing committee said they have received inquiries from head buyers at the world's leading cross-border e-commerce firms, including Tmall Global, Amazon, DHL, eBay, Wish and Dhgate.com, all of whom plan to establish distribution or custom manufacturing agreements encompassing smart home appliances, digital products, smart wearables, Bluetooth headsets and 3D printers, among other popular categories, with the suppliers.

Over 30 online business and trade events will be held concurrently with the exhibition. With these events connecting global purchasers with Chinese producers, buyers, most notably from the UAE, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, France, Russia and South Korea, are already in direct communication with makers.