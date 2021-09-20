Guangdong's Shunde celebrates its Talents' Day and pools global talents

SHUNDE, China, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shunde District of Foshan city in Southern China's Guangdong province has always attached great importance to talents. It established September 19 as Shunde Talents' Day on January 4 this year, with the "919 Talents Project" and a series of services including a total subsidy of a billion yuan, housing for 10,000 talents, high-quality schooling for 10,000 children of those talents, 1,000 healthcare personnel, five hundred posts in public institutions, supporting funds totaling 100 million yuan, low-interest talent loans, 100 talent events, and activities for their love and marriage life, demonstrating its efforts to create an "optimal ecosystem" that serves talents wholeheartedly.



Attractive Shunde, ideal place for talents, invites global partners.

Shunde, a brilliant pearl within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, has been taking advantage of the development trend and pooling talents. It has led the reform and opening-up, and developed into the top 1 county/district in China as for the scale of its manufacturing industry, with the most active private sector. It, driven by innovation and constantly recruiting talents, has been growing together with the Greater Bay Area. It creates 1/283 of the total national GDP with 1/12,000 of the country's land area, and has ranked first among the top 100 districts with the strongest comprehensive strength in China for 10 consecutive years, according to the Publicity Department of Shunde District Committee.

Shunde, with a profound cultural heritage and historical depth, has tapped the great potential of the vigorous reform and opening-up. These unique temperaments can be concluded in ten attractive areas for talents, namely, powerful strength of the area, location advantages, industrial leaders, capable enterprises, space potential, warm services, quality city, life with good taste, great connections for communication, and the 919 talent project with a new atmosphere.

Shunde is seeking talents with eagerness. In creating a first-class business environment, and with outstanding advantages and strong foundation, it treats talents with great courtesy, attaches great importance and help talents achieve more in their work and life. It is the ideal place and the right spot for talents from all walks of life to realize their dreams and life values here. Welcome to Shunde!

Image Attachments Links:



Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=401189

Caption: Attractive Shunde, ideal place for talents, invites global partners.