Guangzhou to host 2023 OCS aimed at attracting overseas talent

The 2023 Convention on Exchange of Overseas Talents and the 25th Guangzhou Convention of Overseas Chinese Scholars in Science and Technology (OCS) kicked off in Guangzhou on December 22. It will close on the afternoon of December 23.

Under the theme of "Gathering talents worldwide for a better future", the 2023 OCS acts as a one-stop full-lifecycle service platform for overseas talent projects byattracting talents through talents, competition, input and service.

Covering an exhibition area of 30,000 square meters, this year's OCS organizes more than 10 forums, presents more than 2,500 exhibition projects, and offers over 10,000 job opportunities.

Focusing on education, talents, science and technology, it aims to send an invitation to talentsl around the world and share the development opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as it moves faster to become a globally significant talent center and innovation hub.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the convention, which has been a witness to the return of outstanding talents to China. There is also a series of thematic activities, such as a conference outcomes exhibition to showcase what has been achieved over the past 25 years.

Founded in 1998, the COS features a whole array of events, such as exhibitions, forums, salons, project roadshows, and job events. According to incomplete statistics, it has attracted more than 50,000 top talents from over 140 countries (regions).



