Gucci launches distressed (dirty?) sneakers for $1,200

Gucci launches distressed (dirty?) sneakers for $1,200
PHOTO: Gucci.com screengrab
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Feb 18, 2019

Most of us don't think twice about throwing out a pair of shoes that have become scuffed and off-colour, but not Gucci: The high-end fashion label has just launched a pair of stained, scuffed leather sneakers for US$870 (S$1,200).

The Italian label has said that the sneakers give off a "vintage, distressed effect" with their off-white and dirty-looking aesthetics, which was "influenced by classic trainers from the 70's", reports Insider.

The Gucci website's description for the footwear reads: "A pastiche of different influences that span across decades, the Cruise 2019 collection references old school shapes and materials inspired by vintage sportswear."

마누라 생일선물 고마워요 쵝오😍 #gucci #guccisneakers

According to Insider, the distressed sneakers, which have been dubbed "Screener" for "screen", a sports term referring to a blocking move, "features the Web stripe on the side and the vintage Gucci logo".

READ ALSO: The craze for 'ugly' shoes

In contrast, a similar pair of non-distressed Gucci sneakers costs US$580, so some wear and tear would likely achieve the same "used" effect - and for a lower price tag.

This isn't the first time Gucci has put a premium price tag on a pair of dirty-looking sneakers. It has marketed its Rhyton leather sneaker as having a "retro influence" in its specially treated leather, which has a similar "vintage, distressed effect".

More about

fashion Fashion Designers Sneakers
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement