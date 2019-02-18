Gucci launches distressed (dirty?) sneakers for $1,200

Most of us don't think twice about throwing out a pair of shoes that have become scuffed and off-colour, but not Gucci: The high-end fashion label has just launched a pair of stained, scuffed leather sneakers for US$870 (S$1,200).

The Italian label has said that the sneakers give off a "vintage, distressed effect" with their off-white and dirty-looking aesthetics, which was "influenced by classic trainers from the 70's", reports Insider.

The Gucci website's description for the footwear reads: "A pastiche of different influences that span across decades, the Cruise 2019 collection references old school shapes and materials inspired by vintage sportswear."

According to Insider, the distressed sneakers, which have been dubbed "Screener" for "screen", a sports term referring to a blocking move, "features the Web stripe on the side and the vintage Gucci logo".

In contrast, a similar pair of non-distressed Gucci sneakers costs US$580, so some wear and tear would likely achieve the same "used" effect - and for a lower price tag.

This isn't the first time Gucci has put a premium price tag on a pair of dirty-looking sneakers. It has marketed its Rhyton leather sneaker as having a "retro influence" in its specially treated leather, which has a similar "vintage, distressed effect".