Guide Sensmart Launches AI-Powered High-Performance Thermal Camera to Streamline Industrial Inspections

WUHAN, China, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, leading Chinese infrared thermal imaging products and solutions provider Guide Sensmart presented the world debut of its new PS Series high-performance infrared thermal imaging camera enhanced by a combination of high-end configurations, top-tier performance and quality imaging.

The new Guide PS Series with compelling performance opens up new possibilities for improving the experience backed by innovative technologies.

Guide Sensmart's PS Series camera comes equipped with a next-generation focus motor and high-precision stepping motor control. With the new auto-focus image algorithm, the camera completes the intelligent auto-focus process within 0.4 second while ensuring a precise focus.

In addition to capturing super-resolution infrared images, the PS Series comes equipped with the Guide Sensmart's flagship 13MP digital camera module to support video recording by simultaneously capturing both thermal and visual image.

With thermal imaging, a common concern among infrared thermography professionals is the naming of the images. The new PS Series, which supports AI-enabled voice recognition, virtual keyboard input, and easy-to-use OCR text recognition, allows professionals quick and effortless temperature measurement by providing them with a user-friendly solution for image naming.

Another key feature of the PS-Series thermal camera is its ergonomic design. The IF Design Award rotating lens and screen structure helps users diagnose failing components in hard-to-reach areas.

In addition, the new PS series thermal camera provides an efficient remote collaboration solution enabled with cloud services. It also supports calibration-free optional extended lenses. Users can quickly equip the telephoto and macro lenses without sending back the thermal camera to the factory. With several advanced features and configurations, including flexible emissivity setting by areas and laser rangefinder, the PS Series addresses the requirements of hundreds of complex scenarios, including building detection, power detection and scientific research.

Guide Sensmart's PS Series is fully equipped to meet the needs of infrared thermography professionals.

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart is the subsidiary of Guide Infrared (SZ.002414), the world leading infrared thermal imaging systems manufacturer. Thanks to our group company's 20 years experience in the infrared industry and mass production capacity, Guide Sensmart designs and delivers high quality, affordable thermal imaging products across the globe at scale quantity with the mission to make thermal imaging benefit the public. For more information, visit https://www.guideir.com (follow @GuideSensmart on facebook/Linkedin/Twitter/Youtube).

