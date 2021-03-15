Guidepoint expands presence in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a leading global expert network, announced today the relocation and expansion of its Shanghai office, continuing to support the firm's rapid growth in the region.



Guidepoint Shanghai expanded offices

"Our platform is an indispensable tool for our clients to inform their decision-making in China," said Hakan Sundstrom, Guidepoint's Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific. "The expanded office space will enable us to enhance our service capabilities and position us as a preferred knowledge sharing partner among China-based business leaders."

Guidepoint's new Shanghai office will be located at the Hongkou Plaza, an integrated development strategically placed at a major transportation hub. The 1,140 square meters (12,271 square feet) office space almost doubles the capacity of Guidepoint's previous location.

David Yeoh, Guidepoint's Managing Director and Head of China noted: "At Guidepoint, we make continued investments to enhance the quality of services we provide. With our expanding team, our clients will benefit from Guidepoint's increased custom recruiting capabilities, the flexibility to offer customized solutions, and dedicated support in all projects."

The new office will soon be home to a team of more than 160 employees, including senior project managers, research specialists, client services, and business development professionals.

For more information or to connect with a Guidepoint representative in your region, please contact sales@guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint, a leading expert network, connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from their global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empowers our clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, enable in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and offer validation of qualitative insights. Our multinational client list includes top consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies.

For more information, visit www.guidepoint.com.



Guidepoint Shanghai servicing team for consultants

