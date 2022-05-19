Guidepoint Names Yanni Yang as Head of China

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a leading global expert network, has appointed Ms. Yanni Yang as Director, Head of China. She will lead the growth of China's business and be a member of the APAC Management Team, reporting directly to Hakan Sundstrom, Director, Head of APAC.



Yanni Yang

Drawing on more than a decade of experience in corporate strategy and business management, Yanni will steer the company's strategic development in China and ensure Guidepoint's continued success in the Chinese market.

"I appreciate the company's support and commitment, especially during this difficult time in Shanghai. I am excited to work with the team to provide dedicated client service and to contribute to our client's success!" said Yanni.

Yanni was most recently a Senior Strategy Director at Ping An International Smart City Technology Co, a leading Chinese corporation that aims to utilize advanced technologies to transform city healthcare systems. Prior to that, Yanni worked at Bain & Company in Shanghai for more than eight years. Yanni graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor's degree in Systems Engineering & Engineering Management.

"We are excited to be working with Yanni and I know the team will benefit from working with a seasoned leader like her." said Guidepoint CEO Albert Sebag. "She will be critical to our continued and accelerated growth in China and Asia Pacific."

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint, a leading expert network, connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from their global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empowers our clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, enable in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and offer validation of qualitative insights. Our multinational client list includes top consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies.