GuildFi Invests $880K for an Omega Constellation in God Game Apeiron to Revolutionize Play to Earn

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 8 March 2022 - GuildFi makes a statement of intent with their biggest ever project investment, committing $880,000 into Apeiron , the world's first play-and-earn godgame built with NFTs. GuildFi invested the funds in an Omega Class Major Constellation NFT pack in Apeiron, which involves a multitude of in-game assets, including playable Planet NFTs, customized GuildFi NFTs, Star (Land) NFTs and Tokens. The GuildFi Constellation is made up of 13 Star (Land) NFTs and will be one of the largest constellations in the Apeiron game.Apeiron is the world's first NFT-based play-and-earn god game. Apeiron's players will take on the role of Godlings, newborn gods with the capacity to manipulate the elements to cast miracles such as rain and fire to assist chubby denizens- the Doods - in resolving daily problems and forming their own society. Planets, Stars, and Relics are all ways for players to acquire NFTs, and planets can be "bred" together to create new and unique planet NFTs. Apeiron seeks to revolutionize the deflationary nature of P2E economies by combining deep game mechanics with a novel Tri-Token driven economy.Frank Cheng, Foonie Magus CEO, said this about the partnership: "GuildFi is a Web3 ecosystem of games, NFTs, and communities that aims to maximize the advantages of participants while also enabling interoperability across the metaverse. GuildFi helps players overcome their discovery and access issues while also improving their performance and maximizing their rewards.Kit, Co-founder and Head of Business Development at Guildfi, believes that Apeiron can be the herald for play-and-earn games on the blockchain:."The world stands on the edge of a P2E revolution, but these two - developer and gamers together - are the vanguard of an even greater paradigm: play-and-earn. The 1st Apeiron Planet NFT Presale is scheduled at the end of Q1 2022, with the game planned to launch late 2022.

Apeiron is the world's first play-and-earn godgame built with NFT's. Apeiron will have integrated gameplay inspired by old god games such as Populous and Black & White, as well as a unique card-based action-adventure battle system. You will be able to build planets from on high before descending to earth as a controlled Avatar to unravel the universe's mysteries. Grow your planet until it can no longer grow, then reset the planetary cycle to allow for further advancement and exciting late game alliance level GvE and GvG activity. Apeiron will have a tri-token model, meaning three different tokens that will navigate their ecosystem; a governance token, play to earn token, and a premium alliance token. For more information, visit Apeiron's Website | Youtube | Medium | Discord | Telegram | Twitter



