Guizhou Guanshanhu District moving from "ecological beauty" to "ecology +"

GUIYANG, China, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 15, 2024, the "Ecological Season" series of activities officially began in Guanshanhu District of Guiyang City, Guizhou Province. This is the third consecutive year of "Ecological Season" series activities in Guanshanhu District. Hosted by the Publicity Department of Guanshanhu District government, this year's "Ecological season" carries out a number of rich and interesting activities around the three sections of "ecology + study tour", "ecology + music" and "ecology + education".

A student named Li Yijun from Guangzhou who participated in the "ecology + study tour" said expectantly, "This is my first time in Guiyang, I feel new to the landscape of mountains, rivers and green scenery on the high-speed train. I hope to learn more about the beauty of natural ecology by participating in this activity, and hope the ecological tour will be a harvest of knowledge and fun."

In recent years, the ecological environment of Guanshanhu District is improving year by year. The air quality has reached the national secondary standard for six consecutive years. The proportion of good quality of surface water in major lakes and rivers has reached 100%, the acoustic environment quality remains stable, the proportion of good quality of urban acoustic environment in daytime and night is 100%, the total number of various parks is 206, and the satisfaction of the district residents to the ecological environment reached 93.63%.

The continuous improvement of the ecological environment of the Guanshanhu District has also attracted tourists from all over the world. According to the tourism department of the district, Guanshanhu District has a reception of 6.39 million overnight visitors from January to November 2023, about 420,000 visitors during the Spring Festival in 2024, about 600,000 visitors during the 2024 May Day holiday.

Source: The Publicity Department of Guanshanhu District Government

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Contact person: Mr. Xia, Tel: 86-10-63074558