Gujarat Industrialist Faruk Patel Hosts 5-Star Lunch for Specially-Abled Kids, Old-Age Home Residents to Mark Son’s Wedding

Happiness grows by sharing - many people believe in these words, but an industrialist from Surat, Gujarat, India, has gone a step further to apply them in real life.

—

Industrialist Faruk Patel, who helms renewable energy major KP Group, hosted a lavish lunch at a luxurious 5-star hotel to mark his son's marriage on August 10 with 150 specially-abled children and 90 old-age home residents. Following Covid protocol and SoP, KP Group served the best food and service like dignitaries to make the event and day memorable.

Faruk Patel, son Affan, daughter-in-law Shaba Amin, and other family members and friends personally welcomed the special guests at the Marriott Hotel and served a sumptuous lunch to them. The guests sang songs, danced to Garba tunes, and showered their wishes and blessings on the newlyweds.

"I have no words to describe the feeling, but we felt blessed to have been able to bring smiles on the faces of so many specially-abled children and nursing home-resident grandparents. The occasion became all the more memorable because of their presence," said Faruk Patel. "We did celebrate this event with our friends and folies. We divided different groups each day to meet Covid guidelines; this day and event have been the most memorable in life to treat with care. These specially-abled kids looking for better prospects and these special grandparents who need warmth from us," added Mr Patel.

Rachna Tailor, daughter of Padma Shri Awardee and Founder President of Disable Welfare Trust of India Kanu Tailor, expressed gratitude towards the Patel family for inviting the specially-abled children for the celebration.

"Our trust has been existing for 25 years, but this is the first time we invited children to a 5-star hotel like this," she said.

Raju Bhagat of Modheshwari Old Age Home appreciated Faruk's exemplary gesture and lauded him for showering love and affection on senior citizens, many of whom have been forsaken by their own families.

Faruk Patel marks all religion at the same bar. On the same lines, he invited around 50+ clerics of various religions - Hindu, Muslim, Shikh, Christian, etc. to the same luxurious 5-star hotel and served them the best delicacies. The cleric showered their blessings on the newlywed couple and hailed the spirit of unity amongst all religions.

He also celebrated the birthday of one of the most senior ladies at Modheshwari Old Age Home - Ms. Savitriben aka Shabana banu. She was celebrating her 96th birthday full of joy and enthusiasm with a grand party.

KP Group's CSR arm KP Human Development Foundation donated Rs. 1 lakh each to Disable Welfare Trust of India, Modheshwari Old Age Home, and Ambika Niketan Old Age Home on occasion. Faruk Patel also announced the Foundation would support two specially-abled children who aspire to become Chartered Accountants.

After having the time of their lives, many guests had tears in their years at the moment of parting.

Contact Info:

Name: Afraz Shaikh

Email: Send Email

Organization: KPI Global

Website: https://kpgroup.co/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/gujarat-industrialist-faruk-patel-hosts-5-star-lunch-for-specially-abled-kids-old-age-home-residents-to-mark-sons-wedding/89045224

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89045224