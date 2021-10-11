Gummy Beans ($GUMMIE): The Diabetes Charity Token Gets Listed On Pancakeswap

Gummy Beans ($GUMMIE): Listed and tradable on PancakeSwap.

Diabetes is emerging as one of the most common global health problems that reach epidemic proportions. The number of people with diabetes is likely to reach 380 million worldwide by 2025.

With an increasing occurrence of type 2 diabetes in younger populations and especially in developing countries, more initiatives must take place to help populations in need. And the crypto world is paving the way for a new charity-focused value chain.

Gummy Beans was launched on October 8th, 2021 and is now live and tradable on PancakeSwap. Fully audited, the BEP-20 token has NFTs and various games throughout its platform.

Gummy Beans

Gummy Beans ($GUMMIE) is a Binance Smart Chain token created and designed to benefit its holders by redistributing 9% in BNB to all holders every 2 hours. With their live dashboard, you can view your earnings with each transaction.

The Gummy Beans team is on a mission to help find a cure for diabetes and aid the afflicted people and their families in this fight. Gummy Beans donates 2% of all transactions to several charities and foundations to assist with researching and developing new treatments and a cure for Diabetes.

● 9% Redistribution in BNB

Users have the ability to gain BNB automatically by holding Gummy Beans

● 2% Charity token

A percentage of the earnings will be donated to charities that assist with educating the public opinion on diabetes and to non-profit organizations that are trying to find a cure for diabetes or new treatments.

● 2% Marketing wallet

A wallet was created to help assist Gummy Beans growth and development. A percentage of the earnings will be used for the product roadmap.

● 2-4% Automatic liquidity

To ensure that Gummy Beans’ liquidity will continue to grow a liquidity fee has been implemented for buys (2%) and sells (4%).

● NFT Marketplace

The NFT marketplace will provide drawings of children transformed into NFTs and the proceeds will benefit these children and their families.

● Games

Games are added to the platform as a tool that beneﬁts the token since all proceeds will be used as part of the buyback program to ensure Gummy Beans maintains a healthy chart.

