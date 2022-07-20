Guns N' Roses Set to dominate 2022 with larger-than-life Singapore National Stadium Show

SYDNEY, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guns N' Roses made collective rock'n'roll dreams come true with 2017's Not In This Lifetime tour and now Paul Dainty AM, President & CEO of TEG DAINTY in partnership with G.H.Y Culture & Media, is thrilled to announce one of the greatest bands of all time will return to Singapore in NOVEMBER 2022 for ONE SHOW ONLY.

Kicking off in Singapore on Saturday 12 November 2022 at Singapore National Stadium, Guns N' Roses will then tour Australia and New Zealand.

Paul Dainty said, "Announcing an international tour of this magnitude as we come out of the most challenging year in the history of live entertainment is truly gratifying. We're all eager to return to business as usual and who better to charge into international stadium touring than the mighty Guns N' Roses! Witnessing the classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, reunited, on Singapore stage during this historic band's previous Not In This Lifetime tour was an unforgettable experience for fans."

Ms. Adeline Low, Regional Senior Group Director, G.H.Y Culture & Media, said, "After a long pause, we are delighted to bring live shows and are very excited to partner with TEG Dainty for Guns N' Roses' return to the Singapore stage This energetic night is definitely not to missed for the fans here and the region.

After touring their rapturously received sets across Amercia and Europe featuring back-to-back smash hits from the band's astonishing back catalogue, GUNS N' ROSES have never been more ready to flex their peak gig fitness before a Singaporean crowd. All aboard the Nightrain to Paradise City for what promises to be a heaving celebration of the unbreakable human spirit!

Guns N' Roses // One Night Only

Saturday 12 November 2022: Singapore National Stadium

TICKETS ON SALE FROM 10AM THURSDAY 28 JULY 2022

For ALL ticketing and tour information, head to:

www.tegdainty.com

www.ghyculturemedia.com

www.ticketek.com.sg

www.sportshub.com.sg

This tour will be held with a commitment to a COVID Safe environment. TEG DAINTY/G.H.Y CULTURE & MEDIA will work closely with and comply with all requirements of the public health authorities in respect of these shows.

