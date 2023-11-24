Guru SEO Services Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023

Guru SEO Services was named a top B2B company for SEO & Digital Marketing services

—

Alberta, Canada, November 2023 — Guru SEO Services, a local marketing agency based in Red Deer, Alberta, today announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner for SEO and Digital Marketing services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver, scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation.

Guru SEO Services is honored to be recognized as a 2023 Fall Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We're proud to be recognized as an SEO and Web Development leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.

" We are very grateful to be named Clutch Global Leader for 2023,” says Jesse Tutt, CEO and founder of Guru SEO Services. “This recognition speaks to the dedication and expertise of our exceptional team. Thanks to Clutch for acknowledging our commitment to excellence in digital marketing. This fuels our drive to innovate and deliver outstanding results for our clients in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year's industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs."

View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile.

About Guru SEO Services

Guru SEO Services has served businesses in the Red Deer area since 2020. The agency provides a unique blend of services, including search engine optimization (SEO), website design, online marketing, and more. They have worked with hundreds of businesses, helping clients reach their goals by optimizing their search engine rankings and driving website traffic.



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

Contact Info:

Name: Jesse Tutt

Email: Send Email

Organization: Guru SEO and Web Design Services

Address: 41 Wilson Crescent

Phone: 5878777226

Website: https://guruseoservices.com



Release ID: 89114150

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.